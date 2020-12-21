Cardiac Insight Continues Record Growth and Expands Executive Leadership Team in 2020

LeAnn Affholter, Vice President of People, and Carla Pagotto, Vice President of Marketing, join Cardiac Insight’s team to support growth and accelerate market adoption

Cardiac Insight, Inc., a healthcare innovator specializing in wearable cardiac sensors and proven automated electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis software that delivers highly differentiated benefits to healthcare providers and patients, welcomes two new members to its leadership team, LeAnn Affholter as the Vice President of People and Carla Pagotto as the Vice President of Marketing.

“The value LeAnn and Carla add to the Cardiac Insight leadership team is immeasurable, particularly during a year where we have experienced unprecedented challenges and opportunities. The two have jumped right in and taken both in stride,” said Bob Odell, President and COO of Cardiac Insight. “Carla’s solid experience in the medical device and life sciences sectors and her global perspective brings fresh eyes to our marketing department, timed perfectly with a record growth year for Cardiac Insight, which we anticipate will accelerate in 2021. LeAnn is a seasoned human resources professional who has worked in every facet of the HR space. She will be a tremendous asset to our growing business operations particularly from a talent acquisition and development standpoint.”

LeAnn brings a breadth of experience in all areas of human resources, including strategic planning, change management, creation and development of high-performing HR departments and teams, and improvement of overall company effectiveness. She has worked in a variety of industries, although most of her career has been in biotech. Most recently, LeAnn comes from PSF Mechanical, Inc. where she was VP of Human Resources, and she previously worked with Acucela Inc., Dendreon, and Pathway Medical Technologies. LeAnn earned her B.A. in Communications from University of Arizona.

Carla brings extensive global and regional experience in strategic planning, commercial and marketing excellence, portfolio management and product development, both in the medical device and life sciences industries. Most recently, she worked as a consultant based in Switzerland advising early-stage companies on marketing, product launches, and go-to-market strategic planning. Carla has held senior leadership positions at several established companies, including at BD and Medtronic, Inc. in both the United States and Europe. Carla earned her M.B.A. from Rice University Jones School of Business and her B.A. from University of Michigan.

LeAnn and Carla join Cardiac Insight alongside over a dozen new sales executives, as Cardiac Insight continues to drive continued growth and accelerate access and adoption of its technology. Further leveraging leadership team capabilities, Ann Demaree, RN, formerly Cardiac Insight’s Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, was promoted to Senior Vice President of Business Development. With over fifteen years of prior medical device industry experience in both buy-side and sell-side corporate M&A, strategic partnering and licensing, Ann is responsible for investor relations, growing strategic business alliances and clinical research opportunities, and expanding Cardiac Insight’s reach outside of the United States.

Employee growth comes parallel to Cardiac Insight’s Q3 record market growth. “We’re seeing tremendous market opportunity in our space, especially as cardiology steps into the spotlight amid the pandemic and physicians turn their attention to risks associated with significantly undiagnosed cardiac arrhythmias,” continued Odell. “We remain opportunistic and optimistic about the road ahead.”

Cardiac Insight, a privately held ECG technology innovator, provides the only all-inclusive seven-day ambulatory ECG system that comes complete with in-office rapid automated analysis and reporting to detect arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, eliminating the need for outsourced ECG services. The unobtrusive, single-use Cardea SOLO wearable sensors and the immediate availability of results for physician review are key patient– and clinician–friendly benefits driving the switch from traditional Holter ECGs and service-based wearables to the new Cardea SOLO System and shortening the overall time to diagnosis (seven days or less).

Follow Cardiac Insight on LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest information.

ABOUT CARDIAC INSIGHT, INC: Cardiac Insight, Inc. (www.cardiacinsightinc.com) is a leading U.S. digital healthcare innovation company specializing in the development of medical-grade, body-worn ECG sensor technology and automated cardiac analysis solutions through its proprietary algorithms and software platforms. The company’s products include the Cardea SOLO™ wearable ECG Sensor and Software Analysis System as well as the Cardea 20/20 ECG™ – the only resting ECG System designed for cardiac risk screening in active youth and athletes at all levels of play.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005696/en/