Cardinal Engineering Merges with Parkhill

09/29/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

LUBBOCK, Texas, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkhill and its Board of Directors has announced that Oklahoma-based engineering firm, Cardinal Engineering, has joined Parkhill and brings over 30 years of experience delivering high-quality civil engineering services to a wide array of clients in the Oklahoma region.

"Cardinal Engineering has a great reputation when it comes to service and quality of work in civil engineering," said Jay Edwards, Parkhill President and CEO. "This partnership benefits both groups and furthers our mission of Building Community across Texas, New Mexico, and now Oklahoma."

Established in 1989, Cardinal Engineering has focused on providing high-quality consulting engineering services from three offices in Norman, Oklahoma City, and Woodward. Cardinal's expertise, culture, and values align seamlessly with Parkhill, which will benefit clients and provide new opportunities for employees.

Bill Swain and Rick Schlegel will continue their leadership of the Oklahoma offices and all Oklahoma employees.

"It is very exciting for Cardinal Engineering to be a part of Parkhill." said Swain. "The merger brings 75 years of Parkhill success to Cardinal, and a much broader range of A&E services than we have previously been able to offer our Clients.

"Parkhill's mission of "Building Community" is reflected in the comprehensive range of services offered as well as in the culture it brings to each and every project. The common culture that Cardinal and Parkhill share is central to us collectively being able to expand our geographic footprint and positive influence on communities."

ABOUT PARKHILL
Parkhill, Smith & Cooper Inc. (Parkhill) was established in 1945 and has more than 400 employees in offices across Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Celebrating its 75th year, Parkhill is a multidisciplinary firm that provides comprehensive architectural and engineering design services for a multitude of projects in government, commercial and institutional sectors - including K-12 and higher education, public works, environmental, infrastructure, transportation, healthcare and church facilities. Parkhill's design professionals include architects, civil engineers, interior designers, landscape architects, MEP engineers, structural engineers and professional surveyors.

Contact: Travis Cram
O: (806) 473-3614
C: (806) 392-8805
tcram@team-psc.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardinal-engineering-merges-with-parkhill-301140406.html

SOURCE Parkhill


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
