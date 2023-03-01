Cardinal Health, McKesson prevail in Georgia families' opioid trial

March 1 (Reuters) - Drug distributors Cardinal Health
Inc , McKesson Corp and JM Smith Corp on
Wednesday prevailed at trial in Georgia in a case brought by
families of opioid addicts accusing the companies of acting as
drug dealers.
A jury in Glynn County Superior Court handed down the
verdict after two days of deliberations, according to Courtroom
View Network, which carried live video of the trial. It was the
first trial of opioid claims brought by individual plaintiffs,
rather than government entities.
A lawyer for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The 21 plaintiffs include children whose parents died of
overdoses, a woman whose grandson was born with opioid addiction
symptoms and died at one month old, and a woman who was raped as
a teenager but received no help from her opioid-addicted mother.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Alexia
Garamfalvi and Himani Sarkar)