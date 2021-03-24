Care/of : to Launch New Vitamin Line in Target

The collaboration expands Care/of’s range of vitamins and supplements to reach new customers

Care/of, the personalized wellness brand, today announced the launch of a new vitamin line in Target, marking the direct-to-consumer brand’s first foray into the retail market.

On Sunday, March 28, Care/of will debut a new vitamin line at brick-and-mortar Target retail locations and Target.com. The new line, which includes three multivitamins (Multivitamin for Women, Multivitamin for Men, and Prenatal) and five benefit-led blends (Sleep, Immunity, Relaxation, Energy, and Focus), was created based on insights learned from the six million people who have taken Care/of’s quiz over the past four years. The mix and match system makes it easy for Target shoppers to build a custom vitamin routine based on what’s most important to them.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Target in bringing Care/of's honest guidance to the vitamin aisle," said Craig Elbert, Care/of CEO and Co-Founder. "In the past, navigating the vitamin aisle could often be confusing or intimidating. With the Care/of launch in Target, we've made it easier to find the vitamins that actually work for you."

Care/of’s new product line not only provides an easy and guided vitamin routine, but also features formulations that are backed by science. The entire vitamin line includes powerful combinations of highly researched nutrients and herbs used for centuries. All products are Certified C.L.E.A.N., non-GMO, sugar-free, gluten-free, vegan or vegetarian, and contain no unnecessary fillers.

“At Care/of, we provide products designed to be effective, backed by science — and our vitamin offering in Target is no different,” said Dr. Maggie Luther, Care/of Medical Director and Formulator. “We worked hard to select the ingredients in each product in order to provide consumers with the most effective doses, forms, and sources, proven by the most up-to-date studies.”

Beginning March 28, Target shoppers can mix and match Care/of’s multis and blends to find a routine that fits their unique needs. The Multivitamin for Women and Multivitamin for Men have a suggested retail price of $14.99 and the Prenatal multivitamin has a suggested retail price of $18.99, with all blends suggested to retail at $14.99. Consumers can find the new Care/of vitamins across Target stores and on Target.com, as well as through all of Target’s delivery and pick-up options.

About Care/of

Care/of is a wellness brand that takes the guesswork out of feeling better. The company makes high-quality vitamins, supplements and powders from well-researched ingredients, and does the legwork to help people make smart choices. Care/of’s personalized questionnaire taps knowledge from scientists, nutritionists and millions of quiz takers to create nuanced recommendations for people based on their lifestyles and health goals. By delivering vitamins and supplements in convenient daily packs, Care/of makes it easy for customers to establish consistent routines and live healthier. Care/of was founded by Craig Elbert and Akash Shah in New York City in 2016.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005207/en/