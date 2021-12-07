CareAcademy Named to Inc.'s 2021 Best in Business List in Education

Company’s online caregiver training platform recognized for its contribution to empowering the next generation of direct care workers

CareAcademy, the leading home care and home health workforce empowerment platform provider, has been named to the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list in the education category. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact.

“It is clear that quality education is fast becoming a true health intervention. And the delivery of high-quality care is now more important than ever as the entire care continuum moves into the home,” said Helen Adeosun, Founder and CEO of CareAcademy. “We’re honored that CareAcademy has been recognized as a leader in education for empowering direct care workers with the knowledge and skills to improve care delivery and patient outcomes.”

Combating the nationwide labor shortage by recruiting and retaining direct care workers is critical. Over 7.4M new direct care workers are needed by 2029 to meet the industry’s growing needs, according to PHI. And caregivers say ongoing education is a major factor: In CareAcademy’s recent report, "Education Pathways for Caregivers: An Untapped Opportunity for Employers," 94% of caregivers say access to further education is an important consideration in accepting a job offer and 85% report they are more likely to stay with their current employer if offered resources to further their education. Through programs like the CAREer Path Initiative, which creates accelerated pathways to higher education for direct care workers, CareAcademy is propelling the industry forward by helping caregivers gain necessary skills, education, and training to deliver better care and succeed in their careers, while opening new avenues to grow the workforce.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, “What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact. The companies on this year’s list are changemakers with heart – and they’re pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them.”

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine, recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at www.inc.com/best-in-business.

About CareAcademy

CareAcademy creates online training that empowers senior care professionals to deliver the highest caliber of service and improve the lives of older adults. More than 250,000 direct care workers are learning and growing professionally through CareAcademy. Coupled with its advanced reporting, training, and compliance management dashboard, CareAcademy is an end-to-end, scalable training solution that transforms home care businesses into efficient industry leaders. To learn more, visit https://careacademy.com.

More about Inc. and Inc. 2021 Best in Business

Methodology

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 49 different industries – from finance to software to engineering to fashion, and more – and in age-based and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits – a huge success for these honors in the list’s second year.

ABOUT INC. MEDIA

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

