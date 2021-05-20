CareAcademy : Forms Advisory Board Made up of a Cross-Section of Industry Leaders as Company Expands Training Offerings and Works to Expand the Direct Care Workforce

CareAcademy, the leading home care and home health workforce empowerment platform, today announced the formation of its inaugural board of trusted advisors. The CareAcademy Advisory Board brings together a comprehensive set of expertise from business leaders spanning senior care, caregiving, training, and education.

The Advisory Board will partner with the company on key industry issues and provide support as CareAcademy accelerates through its next phase of growth and endeavors to train one million new direct care workers by 2023 -- a moonshot announced alongside CareAcademy’s Series A funding round last June. On the heels of recent partnerships with the Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY), Seniors Helping Seniors and the first-of-its-kind CAREer Path Initiative to create accelerated pathways to higher education for direct care workers, CareAcademy is committed to addressing the critical shortage of workers the industry faces.

“We are thrilled to welcome this group of distinguished leaders in advising CareAcademy through this phase of growth for the company,” said Helen Adeosun, founder and CEO of CareAcademy. “Each member of this inaugural Advisory Board brings unique perspectives and expertise that will continue to support our mission of empowering the direct care workforce to deliver the best care possible through our best-in-class workforce empowerment solutions.”

CareAcademy’s inaugural Advisory Board members include:

Donna Levin, CEO, Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership at Babson College -- Donna Levin is the CEO of the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership at Babson College. The Blank School builds entrepreneurial leaders with empathy, morality, compassion, and drive to produce scalable solutions that can benefit individuals, communities, and the world. Prior to joining Babson, Levin held faculty appointments at Harvard Business School, MIT Sloan School of Management and served as the inaugural Executive Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at WPI.

Levin was previously the co-founder of Care.com, the world’s leading online destination for helping families find and manage family care with over 33 million members across 20 countries. During her tenure at Care.com, she played key roles in building and leading high performing teams and scaling the company from idea to IPO. She was also VP of Operations at Upromise, an online service that helps families save for college, which was acquired by Sallie Mae.

Kerry Burnight, PhD, Founder, The Gerontologist, Inc -- Dr. Kerry Burnight is a gerontologist who served as a professor of Geriatric Medicine for 18 years at University of California, Irvine. Dr. Burnight co-founded and directed the nation's first Elder Abuse Forensic Center and the national non-profit, Ageless Alliance: United Against Elder Abuse. For 5 years, Dr. Burnight served on the executive leadership team of GrandPad, a technology firm connecting over 100,000 adults using custom-engineered tablets. She led a team of colleagues ages 82-106 who uncovered thousands of points of frustration and solutions to overcome those frustrations. Dr. Burnight is also the founder of The Gerontologist, Inc, an advisory firm for companies serving older adults and is a guest expert on programs including CBS news, The Doctors, the Dr. Phil Show, and Money Matters. She received the US Attorney General Award for her work serving older adults.

Moses Adedoyin, Senior Director, Product Innovation at Florida Blue -- Moses Adedoyin is the Senior Director of Product Innovation at Florida Blue, a subsidiary of GuideWell, a not-for-profit health solutions company dedicated to serving all Floridians in the pursuit of health. In his role, he is responsible for leading new opportunities and ventures from early concepts to market launch. Adedoyin is passionate about leveraging technology to find innovative solutions that address customer needs.

Robert Espinoza, Vice President of Policy at PHI -- Robert Espinoza is the Vice President of Policy at PHI, where he oversees its national advocacy, research, and public education division on the direct care workforce. In 2020, he was selected for the first-ever CARE 100 list of the most innovative people working to re-imagine how we care in America today and as one of Next Avenue’s 2020 Influencers in Aging. He serves on the board of directors for the American Society on Aging and the National Academy of Social Insurance.

David Rosales, EVP & Chief Strategy Officer of VNSNY -- David Rosales is Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for the Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY), the nation’s largest not-for-profit home- and community-based health care organization. Appointed to his position in June 2018, Rosales oversees VNSNY’s Strategic Program Development, Performance and Innovation, Government Programs Management, and Government Grants functions.

Meaghan Rajkumar, Executive Director of Strategic Insights, Southern New Hampshire University -- Meaghan leads strategic insights for SNHU, one of the largest non-profit Universities in the U.S. today. She is passionate about helping the higher education industry build a more equitable future and has been working as a consultant and higher education leader for over a decade. She has also served as an advisor on policy and for start-up companies in education.

Kevin Smith, CEO of Best Of Care & President of the Home Care Aide Council of Massachusetts -- Kevin Smith is helping his agency and the industry adapt to home care's challenges and opportunities within today's cost-constrained health care environment. Smith has also served as the Board President of the Home Care Aide Council of Massachusetts since 2018.

Anne Tumlinson, Founder and CEO of ATI Advisory, and Founder, Daughterhood -- Anne Tumlinson leads the nation in setting the direction of aging and disability policy. She founded ATI Advisory, a DC-based research and advisory services firm that works to reform health and long-term care delivery and financing for the nation’s frail and vulnerable older adults. Tumlinson also founded and runs Daughterhood, an online and in-person community that connects family caregivers with each other for support and information.

For more information on Board members, please visit www.careacademy.com/advisory-board.

About CareAcademy

CareAcademy creates online training that empowers senior care professionals to deliver the highest caliber of service and improve the lives of older adults. More than 150,000 direct care workers are learning and growing professionally through CareAcademy. Coupled with its advanced reporting, training, and compliance management dashboard, CareAcademy is an end-to-end, scalable training solution that transforms home care businesses into efficient industry leaders. To learn more, visit https://careacademy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005917/en/