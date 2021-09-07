CareCloud to Present at September Investor Conferences
09/07/2021 | 09:16am EDT
SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (the “Company” or “CareCloud”) (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leader in cloud-based healthcare technology and revenue cycle solutions, announced today that management will participate in three institutional investor conference events and one retail investor conference during the month of September 2021.
Meetings with the management team may be requested via the conference’s sponsor, or through CareCloud’s IR representation, Matt Kreps at Darrow Associates, by email at mkreps@darrowir.com or by phone at (214) 597-8200.
Conferences in which CareCloud management will participate include:
Thursday, September 9, 2021 Colliers 2021 Institutional Investor Conference One on one meetings available
Monday, September 13, 2021 H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference Pre-recorded fireside chat available in the conference platform One on one meetings available
Wednesday, September 29, 2021 Benzinga Virtual Healthcare SmallCapConference A group presentation conducted at 11:30 am Eastern Time will be available on the Investor Relations “Events” page at ir.carecloud.com/events One on one meetings available, including for individual and family office investors
Thursday, September 30, 2021 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference A group presentation conducted at 10:40 am Eastern Time will be available and webcast via our Investor Relations “Events” page at ir.carecloud.com/events One on one meetings available
About CareCloud CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.