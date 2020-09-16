CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and MedStar Health Sign Landmark Value-Based Care Partnership to Help Transform Health care

Columbia, Md./Baltimore, Md., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), the mid-Atlantic’s largest not-for-profit healthcare insurance company and MedStar Health (MedStar), the region’s largest not-for-profit healthcare provider, announced the organizations are working together to offer value-based health care to improve affordability, accessibility, quality, and patient experience for the communities they collectively serve. The new value-based care partnership will focus on positive patient outcomes and value for the services delivered, instead of a traditional payment approach that’s linked solely to the volume of patient visits. With its emphasis on preventive care, CareFirst and MedStar estimate this value-based approach will deliver improved health outcomes and quality of care for patients and positively impact the projected costs of care during the next seven years by $400 million. The partnership will be led by a management team jointly staffed by CareFirst and MedStar, and includes:

Improved patient experience in health care

An increased focus on care coordination such as collaboration between primary care and specialists

More personalized care for patients• Focused support for patients with the greatest healthcare needs

Identification of services where more capacity is needed to support populations in particular geographies

Enhanced technology integration, including clinical data sharing

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to address critical challenges within the healthcare system, especially disparate health outcomes experienced by minority communities. Through this partnership, CareFirst and MedStar will be addressing disparities by developing a meaningful understanding of what the barriers are to health, care, follow-up, and experience – and systematically working with others to remove barriers so that the people we serve can live their healthiest lives.“We applaud MedStar for their leadership in joining with us to help solve one of the most complex problems in the United States economy – helping to reduce the rate of escalations in healthcare costs, which impact governments, employers and families,” said CareFirst President and CEO, Brian D. Pieninck. “As two not-for-profit healthcare companies spanning the same region and serving the same people, we have a shared responsibility to ensure members and employers are getting maximum value for their healthcare dollar. Through this unique partnership, we will help to transform the healthcare landscape to deliver on our shared missions to increase access to quality, affordable care.”“This partnership between MedStar Health and CareFirst allows for creativity, innovation and unprecedented collaboration between our two organizations to help transform health care,” said Kenneth A. Samet, President and CEO of MedStar Health. “Working together to remove barriers and solve challenges will provide our patients with more convenient access to manage their health and experience better outcomes, while helping to make care more affordable. This important new partnership will benefit the communities we already serve together.”

About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

In its 83rd year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.3 million individuals and groups in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2019, CareFirst invested $43 million to improve overall health and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety and quality of healthcare throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit our website at www.carefirst.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About MedStar Health

At MedStar Health, we use the best of our minds and the best of our hearts to serve our patients, those who care for them, and our communities. Our 30,000 associates and 4,700 affiliated physicians are committed to living this promise through our core SPIRIT values—Service, Patient first, Integrity, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork—across our more than 300 locations including 10 hospitals, ambulatory, and urgent care centers. As the medical education and clinical partner of Georgetown University, MedStar Health is training future physician leaders to care for the whole person and is advancing care through the MedStar Health Research Institute. From our telemedicine and urgent care services to the region’s largest home health agency, we’re committed to providing high-quality health care that’s also easy and convenient for our patients. At MedStar Health—It’s how we treat people. Learn more at MedStarHealth.org.

