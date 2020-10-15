Log in
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield to Recognize Election Day as Corporate Holiday

10/15/2020 | 12:07pm EDT

Baltimore, Md./Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) announced it will formally recognize Election Day as a corporate holiday during presidential election years. All CareFirst associates will receive a full day of paid time off this year and in future presidential election years. Between presidential election years, CareFirst associates will receive an additional eight hours of paid time off to be used for civic engagement. As a leading employer and community champion, CareFirst supports the full and active participation of its workforce in the democratic process.

“Voting and civic engagement are not only rights but responsibilities we share as individual citizens in a democracy,” said Brian D. Pieninck, President and CEO of CareFirst. “Our responsibility as good corporate citizens is to ensure our associates, members and the communities where we live and work are fully equipped and able to exercise these rights. CareFirst is committed to supporting the robust civic engagement of our workforce of Difference Makers as we continue to deliver on our not-for-profit mission, vision and strategy.”

The updated policy provides the company’s associates access to information on the voting process including registration, submitting an absentee or mail-in ballot, and how to stay safe while voting during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Following this year’s election, CareFirst will continue to develop additional opportunities for associates to remain civically engaged year-round.

“CareFirst believes that it is important to not only encourage but to support the civic engagement of our associates,“ said Angela Celestin, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resource Officer at CareFirst. “This new policy gives our workforce the opportunity and the time every year to vote and engage in other civic activities such as volunteering at polling locations, attending town hall meetings or advocating on issues with local, state and national elected officials. ”

CareFirst will have adequate staffing in place on Tuesday, Nov. 3 to ensure business continuity and assist members with their healthcare needs. Associates working in these essential roles will receive alternative scheduling flexibility to use their paid time off to participate and vote.

About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

In its 83rd year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, an association of independent, locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies, is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.4 million individuals and employers in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2019, CareFirst invested $43 million to improve overall health, and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety and quality of healthcare throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit our website at www.carefirst.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Media Relations
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
1-800-914-6397
mediarelations@carefirst.com
