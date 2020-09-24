CarePort Health : Earns 2020 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award

Award celebrates CarePort’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19

CarePort Health, a market leader in care transitions software, has been recognized by TrustRadius with a 2020 Tech Cares Award. In its inaugural year, the award honors technology companies that have supported their communities, clients and frontline employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. CarePort was awarded for establishing new product features that help healthcare providers drive efficiencies and deliver superior, end-to-end patient care via its care transitions platform, in addition to publishing vital COVID-19 patient trend data across acute and post-acute settings.

At peak moments during the pandemic, hospitals and post-acute facilities reached, and often surpassed, capacity limits. To better manage care delivery and ensure the safety of patients and staff, CarePort implemented new features within its product suite to enable seamless, real-time communication between acute and post-acute care providers during the initial COVID-19 surge. These quick changes allowed post-acute providers to quickly alert hospitals regarding their bed capacity and ability to accept patients who are COVID-19-positive, COVID-19-negative, or those with pending results. This resulted in hospitals being able to communicate patients’ COVID-19 status to post-acute providers following discharge, enabling post-acute staff to maintain safe protocols for staff and patients, as well as manage the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

CarePort has also been recognized by TrustRadius for unearthing novel insights about COVID-19 patient comorbidity and mortality trends, as well as critical information about providers’ ability to care for patients. This information, based on the 1,000 hospitals and 110,000 post-acute providers connected via the CarePort platform, is publicly published to CarePort Health’s COVID-19 Transitions of Care (TOC) Hub. The site shares current learnings, trends and best practices with healthcare providers, government agencies and the public to facilitate safe and effective transitions for COVID-19 patients.

“It’s no secret that healthcare workers have faced unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19,” said Lissy Hu, M.D. and CarePort CEO. “Since the onset of the pandemic, we’ve strived to identify ways in which we can support hospitals, post-acute providers and frontline healthcare workers as they navigate these circumstances and care for the patients battling COVID-19. We’re proud to have made a positive impact on the healthcare community and to be recognized by this year’s TrustRadius award.”

Please visit CarePort’s TOC Hub to learn more about CarePort’s COVID-19 findings. Visit the TrustRadius website for more information regarding the award and other technology companies contributing to pandemic relief efforts.

About CarePort Health

CarePort Health is the leading care coordination network with thousands of providers connected across the U.S. The end-to-end platform bridges acute and post-acute EHR data, providing visibility into the entire patient journey for providers, physicians, payers and ACOs. With CarePort, healthcare professionals can efficiently and effectively coordinate patient care to better track and manage patients as they move through the continuum. CarePort helps providers meet and comply with the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access final rule and the IMPACT Act. CarePort was acquired in 2016 and is wholly owned by Allscripts. Read more about CarePort on careporthealth.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

