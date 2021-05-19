CareSource Enrollment Surges During Special Open Enrollment Period

Indianapolis, IND., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has seen over 12,282 enrollments in their Marketplace insurance since the pandemic enrollment period opened on Feb. 15. Since the additional open enrollment period opened, 86% of those who have enrolled in Indiana have chosen CareSource. Initially, the additional open enrollment period was set to end on May 15 but has since been extended to Aug. 15. CareSource is expecting around 15,000 Hoosiers in total to have enrolled by the end of the period.

The Biden administration has also expanded premium tax credits to make coverage more affordable. The Advance Premium Tax Credit (APTC) is helping people enroll by lowering monthly premium payments. This tax credit, along with CareSource offering the lowest cost premium in the state, has likely driven the high enrollment numbers.

“The special open enrollment period along with additional tax credits has helped Hoosiers choose the best health plan, especially given changes many of us have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Steve Smitherman, CareSource Indiana president. “CareSource is dedicated to providing Hoosiers with the best health care possible at the most affordable prices, and the fact that 86% of enrollees chose CareSource tells me we’ve succeeded in our mission to make an impact on peoples’ overall health and well-being.”

With three months left in the special open enrollment period, CareSource continues to offer Marketplace plans with the lowest premiums in the state and benefits like free gym memberships to those who have a vision and dental plan. All CareSource’s Marketplace plans are Affordable Care Act (ACA) Compliant with all the protections afforded by the ACA and coverage for all essential health benefits.

“I would encourage consumers to thoroughly research premiums, benefits included in plans and included health care networks when making a decision during this enrollment period,” Smitherman added. “CareSource offers one of the strongest health insurance plans in terms of health networks included in coverage, and it is key that consumers look into this when selecting a provider.”

To learn more about CareSource’s Marketplace options or enroll, visit www.caresource.com/in/plans/marketplace/.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, multi-state health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans and offers a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members.

For more, visit www.caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.

