Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CareView Communications, Inc. : Executes Hospital Agreement With Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 08:04am EDT

CareView Communications, Inc. ("CareView" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, today announced the execution of a products and services agreement with the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Madison, Wisconsin, for installation of its CareView Patient Safety System including its latest Gen 5 hardware and software offering. The Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison (the “Madison VA Hospital”) serves the approximately 130,000 veterans living in a 15-county radius in south-central Wisconsin and in five counties in northwestern Illinois. As a specialty care referral center for veterans, Madison VA Hospital provides tertiary medical, surgical, neurological, and psychiatric care, in addition to a full range of outpatient services.

The contract with Madison VA Hospital is one of the first contracts negotiated under the Company’s new revenue model following the expansion and modernization of its platform. The CareView Patient System incorporates a variety of camera solutions specifically designed to address clinical needs in general safety, as well as applications in the ICU and behavioral health settings. In addition, the new CareView Patient Safety System is fully enabled for two-way telemedicine. This launch also includes two new software products targeted at improving patient safety and clinical workflow, SitterView® and the CareView Analytics Dashboard.

With the introduction of its new technology, announced last week, CareView has also updated its contracting model to align with the preferred acquisition model in the hospital industry. Specifically, CareView now sells its proprietary hardware and licenses its software on an annualized basis. This shift in revenue model will have an immediate impact on the Company’s operations resulting in greater revenue recognition within 30 days of new contract signings while still providing reoccurring revenue via the annualized licensing, service and maintenance fee structure. Under all revenue models, CareView continues its dedication to provide its customers with service and support on a 24x7x365 basis.

Under CareView’s new revenue model, the value of the contract at time of execution, for seven (7) CareView Mobile units, is $142,624 with annual reoccurring revenue of $23,373.

Steven Johnson, CareView's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We look forward to installing our new CareView Patient System at Madison VA Hospital. We are confident that the services provided by our Gen 5 system will assist their medical staff in their mission to provide excellent care for our veterans. As we continue to provide our products and services to our nation’s network of VA hospitals, we are humbled to be able to play a part in improving the health and safety of our veterans.”

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patient, staff and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% with sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio and LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:12aELECTROCORE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:12aSPLUNK : conf20 Invites Everyone to Embrace the Data Age
BU
08:12aREALMASSIVE : Launches Contact Information for Commercial Property Owners in Data Platform, DataQu
BU
08:12aIDERA, INC. : Acquires Qubole, Adding Award-Winning Data Lake Platform to Growing Database Tools Portfolio
BU
08:12aHITACHI Rail STS Chooses AdaCore's GNAT Pro Software Development Environment for New Rail Safety Platform
BU
08:12aBUZZSPROUT : Launches Transcript Distribution Toolset to Improve Podcast Accessibility And SEO
BU
08:12aLife Insurance Customer Satisfaction Flatlines Despite Pandemic Fears, J.D. Power Finds
BU
08:11aSASSY RESOURCES : Retains MarketSmart Communications
AQ
08:11aINSURANCE ACQUISITION CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08:11aTYME TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on November 17-19, 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
2Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
4A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk to lay off 2,000 in business shake-up, lifts outlook o..
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : Global watchdogs agree rules for stablecoins like Facebook's Libra

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group