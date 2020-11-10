Career Opportunities - Deputy Director, Bank Supervision
Central Bank Of Barbados
The Central Bank of Barbados is seeking to fill vacant posts of Deputy Director, Bank Supervision Department.
Job Summary
The successful candidates will provide leadership and managerial support to ensure the effective supervision and regulation of financial institutions licensed under the Financial Institutions Act 1996-16
Key Duties and Responsibilities
The duties and responsibilities will include, but will not be limited to:
Monitoring, reviewing and assessing the impact and effectiveness of the framework for the licensing, supervision and regulation of financial institutions, in line with best practice and international regulatory standards
Leading the policy-based research on emerging regulatory issues and recommending and implementing enhancements to the legislative and supervisory framework
Co-ordinating and ensuring the efficient execution of the Department's risk-based supervisory programmes by approving supervisory strategies, reviewing the operations and performance of licensees and overseeing the work of departmental staff
Education/Experience
Assessing compliance with the requirements of relevant legislation and prudential guidelines, providing advice to the Director on enforcement actions, where applicable, and ensuring that licensees implement corrective actions within established timelines
A Master's Degree in finance, banking or a related discipline or an advanced professional banking qualification and five (5) years' managerial experience in the regulation of financial institutions
The Candidate
The successful candidates must have:
Proven leadership skills, particularly skills at influencing, leading and supporting organisational change
Sound understanding of the Financial Institutions Act 1996-16 and other relevant financial services legislation
Excellent administrative and organisational skills
Good stakeholder management skills, excellent team player and strong collaboration skills
Strong interpersonal skills; and be
Highly effective and proactive in both oral and written communications
Compensation
A critical thinker, with problem solving skills
Salary and benefits, including Group Life Insurance, Group Medical Insurance and Pension, will be in accordance with the Bank's policy.
Deadline for Submission of Applications
Interested persons should submit their Job Application and Curriculum Vitae to the Director, Human Resources Department, Central Bank of Barbados, by email, to hrapplications@centralbank.org.bb, no later than November 16, 2020.
Please be advised that only suitable applications will be acknowledged.
