Career Opportunities - Deputy Director, Bank Supervision

11/10/2020 | 09:09am EST
Career Opportunities - Deputy Director, Bank Supervision
Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

Created 10 Nov, 2020
General Press ReleaseHuman Resources / Careers
Views: 6
Print Share

The Central Bank of Barbados is seeking to fill vacant posts of Deputy Director, Bank Supervision Department.

Job Summary

The successful candidates will provide leadership and managerial support to ensure the effective supervision and regulation of financial institutions licensed under the Financial Institutions Act 1996-16

Key Duties and Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities will include, but will not be limited to:

  • Monitoring, reviewing and assessing the impact and effectiveness of the framework for the licensing, supervision and regulation of financial institutions, in line with best practice and international regulatory standards
  • Leading the policy-based research on emerging regulatory issues and recommending and implementing enhancements to the legislative and supervisory framework
  • Co-ordinating and ensuring the efficient execution of the Department's risk-based supervisory programmes by approving supervisory strategies, reviewing the operations and performance of licensees and overseeing the work of departmental staff
  • Assessing compliance with the requirements of relevant legislation and prudential guidelines, providing advice to the Director on enforcement actions, where applicable, and ensuring that licensees implement corrective actions within established timelines
Education/Experience

A Master's Degree in finance, banking or a related discipline or an advanced professional banking qualification and five (5) years' managerial experience in the regulation of financial institutions

The Candidate

The successful candidates must have:

  • Proven leadership skills, particularly skills at influencing, leading and supporting organisational change
  • Sound understanding of the Financial Institutions Act 1996-16 and other relevant financial services legislation
  • Excellent administrative and organisational skills
  • Good stakeholder management skills, excellent team player and strong collaboration skills
  • Strong interpersonal skills; and be
  • Highly effective and proactive in both oral and written communications
  • A critical thinker, with problem solving skills
  • Results oriented
Compensation

Salary and benefits, including Group Life Insurance, Group Medical Insurance and Pension, will be in accordance with the Bank's policy.

Deadline for Submission of Applications

Interested persons should submit their Job Application and Curriculum Vitae to the Director, Human Resources Department, Central Bank of Barbados, by email, to hrapplications@centralbank.org.bb, no later than November 16, 2020.

Please be advised that only suitable applications will be acknowledged.



Disclaimer

Central Bank of Barbados published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 14:08:05 UTC
