Career Opportunity - Assistant Manager, External Relations Department
Our client, the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago, invites applications for the position of:
Assistant Manager, External Relations
Executive
Search &
Selection
"More than 6,000 Human Resource Consulting experts in over 100 countries.
Worldwide connections, local
expertise."
Contact:
tt_recruitment@pwc.com
The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT) is widely respected as a monetary policy authority and guardian of financial stability grounded in international best practices. As a knowledge-basedinstitution, the Central Bank will provide visionary and dynamic leadership and work to position Trinidad and Tobago as the financial centre of the region.
The CBTT is seeking to recruit an outstanding individual for the role of Assistant Manager, External Relations. The External Relations (ER) Department is responsible for developing and coordinating the Bank's external and internal communications strategy, shaping key messages and advising Management and staff on how best to convey these messages. The ideal candidate must understand CBTT's economic/ monetary/financial stability roles and be able to guide the Bank's messages. The ER Department also manages media relations and the Bank's social media communications; monitors media coverage, website and social media platforms.
The position reports directly to the Senior Manager, Human Resources, Industrial & External Relations and works closely with the Governor and other members of Senior Management in undertaking its responsibilities.
Key Accountabilities:
-
Deliver high quality communications for the Bank; plan, organise, direct and coordinate the work of the ER team.
-
Manage the Bank's communications (intranet and other staff engagement initiatives, website, social media channels etc.) to ensure that they are integrated with and aligned to the Bank's mandate and objectives ensuring timely, impactful and accurate content; assess their effectiveness and make recommendations for adjustments as necessary.
-
Oversee the work of the Museum and Auditorium and corporate social responsibility function and advance public awareness and education of the National Financial Literacy Programme (NFLP) and the Office of the Financial Services Ombudsman (OFSO), with a view to broadening CBTT's role in cultural areas; enhancing financial literacy and inclusion and its contribution to disadvantaged communities.
-
Manage the media requests that come to the Bank, maintain the Bank's database of media organisations and contacts within them and act as a spokesperson for the Bank as directed.
Key Accountabilities (continued):
-
Write, edit and present various types of content, including material for the intranet, website, media releases, advertisements, public notices, internal bulletins and other types of content.
-
Work closely with other Departments to ensure the timely and effective dissemination of key Bank publications and information.
-
Direct the planning and execution of key corporate events and webinars ensuring that they are executed consistent with global best practices and protocol requirements.
-
Prepare and manage the ER Department's annual budget and work programme and ensure execution of the ER strategic projects.
Qualifications and Experience:
-
A first Degree (at least Lower Second Class Honours) in Communications, International Relations or a related field
-
At least 10 years' relevant experience with at least 5 years at a senior level.
-
A proven track record in communications.
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
-
Excellent interpersonal, writing and editing skills with attention to detail as well as digital communications skills.
-
Solid understanding of CBTT's goals and mandate as well as knowledge of economic, financial and monetary issues.
-
Strong influencing, time, project management and decision-making skills.
The Bank offers an attractive remuneration package which includes a Group Health Plan, Pension Plan, Employee Savings Plan and other benefits.
Please forward a detailed resume in confidence to: PricewaterhouseCoopers Limited (PwC) Executive Search
Email: tt_recruitment@pwc.com
Closing date: 13 December 2021
