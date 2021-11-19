Career Opportunity - Assistant Manager, External Relations Department

The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT) is widely respected as a monetary policy authority and guardian of financial stability grounded in international best practices. As a knowledge-basedinstitution, the Central Bank will provide visionary and dynamic leadership and work to position Trinidad and Tobago as the financial centre of the region.

The CBTT is seeking to recruit an outstanding individual for the role of Assistant Manager, External Relations. The External Relations (ER) Department is responsible for developing and coordinating the Bank's external and internal communications strategy, shaping key messages and advising Management and staff on how best to convey these messages. The ideal candidate must understand CBTT's economic/ monetary/financial stability roles and be able to guide the Bank's messages. The ER Department also manages media relations and the Bank's social media communications; monitors media coverage, website and social media platforms.

The position reports directly to the Senior Manager, Human Resources, Industrial & External Relations and works closely with the Governor and other members of Senior Management in undertaking its responsibilities.

Key Accountabilities: