Career Opportunity: Deputy Director, Management Information Systems Department

Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

The Central Bank of Barbados is seeking to fill a post of Deputy Director, Management Information Systems Department.

Job Summary

To provide leadership and managerial support to ensure operational efficiency and delivery of consistently excellent Information Technology (IT) services.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities will include:

Assisting with the development of organisational strategy as it relates to the IT infrastructure

Assisting with the development and maintenance of the framework of policies and procedures, establishing metrics, key performance indicators and monitoring of the network, network infrastructure and networking components and making recommendations to ensure that standardised methods and best practices are utilised

Providing support in the administration of IT risk management systems to identify, assess, evaluate and report on emerging and other IT risks and threats to the organisation and advising on the appropriate risk mitigation approaches

Consulting with senior-level stakeholders across the Bank to identify business and technology needs and to optimise the use of information technology and provide input to the determination of the advisability, acquisition and use of specific system hardware

Overseeing the administrative operations of the department to proactively support IT service delivery and the execution of efficient and effective support functions

Coordinating with management and staff in the execution of the fail-over and Disaster Recovery Plan

Assisting in the management and monitoring of the department's performance, to strengthen operational efficiency, in alignment with the Bank's strategic objectives

Assisting in the design and management of departmental budgets

Assisting in the performance management and development of direct reports and providing coaching, mentoring and motivation of staff

Contributing to team effort by accomplishing any other related duties as assigned

Education/Experience

A Master's Degree in information technology, information systems, computer science or related field and five (5) years' relevant experience in a senior IT supervisory position

or

A Bachelor's Degree in information technology, information systems, computer science or related field and seven (7) years' relevant experience in an IT managerial position

Certifications in CCNA, CISSP, MCSE or equivalent

Demonstrated experience with MS Windows Server OS, Server Applications, Azure, O365, SharePoint, MS Office

Working knowledge of the following would be an asset:

IT Governance Frameworks and Information Security Standards such as ISO 38500, COBIT 2019, ITIL, ISO27001/2/17, PCI; and

Payments platforms such as SWIFT, RTGS

Experience with cyber security concepts and overall security regulations (e.g. ISO 27001/2)

Core Competencies

Expertise in networking and networking protocols with knowledge of the management of complex, networked computer operational environments

Strong knowledge of design, implementation, and operations using on-premise and cloud corporate infrastructure/networking and IT solutions (e.g. O365 Suite and other Microsoft products, Webex, etc.)

Deep understanding of current and emerging technologies and how other financial institutions are employing them to drive digital business at Enterprise scale

Proven leadership skills, particularly skills at influencing, leading and supporting organisational change

Excellent administrative, organisational and project management skills

project management Good stakeholder management skills, excellent team player and strong collaboration and interpersonal skills

Highly effective and proactive in both oral and written communications

A critical thinker with problem solving skills

Results oriented

Deadline for Submission of Applications

Interested persons should submit their job application and curriculum vitae to the Director, Human Resources Department, Central Bank of Barbados, at email address hrinfo@centralbank.org.bbno later than January 17, 2022.

Please be advised that only suitable applications will be acknowledged.