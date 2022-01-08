Career Opportunity: Deputy Director, Research and Economic Analysis Department

Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

The Research and Economic Analysis Department (READ) of the Central Bank of Barbados is seeking to fill a post of Deputy Director.

Job Summary

To provide leadership, managerial support and technical guidance for the department's research and operational work.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

The duties and responsibilities will include:

Assisting the Director in the general management of the Research Department

Assisting with the co-ordination of the economic research programme of the Department

Assisting with the development of processes and procedures that guide the operation of the Bank's macroeconomic and financial programming models, and the processing of data

Contributing to economic policy formulation by participating in active research, developing appropriate databases, and assisting in the preparation of background papers for economic policy decisions

Developing and implementing statistical methods and techniques to generate, analyse and interpret statistical data for the Department's research and operational work

Assisting in the co-ordination and editing of the Bank's economic and statistical publications

Contributing to the training of Economists and Economic Statisticians and assisting in the nurturing and motivation of staff

Contributing to team effort in the Bank by performing other related tasks as required

Education/Experience

A post-graduate degree in Economics or in a related discipline and at least five years' experience in an economic environment

Proficiency in the use of statistical and econometric applications

Track record in published research

Core Competencies

Proven leadership skills, particularly skills at influencing, leading and supporting organisational change

Excellent administrative and organisational skills

Good stakeholder management skills, excellent team player and strong collaboration and interpersonal skills

Highly effective and proactive in both oral and written communications

Be a critical thinker, with problem solving skills

Be results oriented

Deadline for Submission of Applications

Interested persons should submit their job application and curriculum vitae to the Director, Human Resources Department, at email address hrinfo@centralbank.org.bbno later than January 17, 2022.