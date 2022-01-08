Career Opportunity: Deputy Director, Research and Economic Analysis Department
Central Bank Of Barbados
The Research and Economic Analysis Department (READ) of the Central Bank of Barbados is seeking to fill a post of Deputy Director.
Job Summary
To provide leadership, managerial support and technical guidance for the department's research and operational work.
Key Duties and Responsibilities:
The duties and responsibilities will include:
Education/Experience
-
Assisting the Director in the general management of the Research Department
-
Assisting with the co-ordination of the economic research programme of the Department
-
Assisting with the development of processes and procedures that guide the operation of the Bank's macroeconomic and financial programming models, and the processing of data
-
Contributing to economic policy formulation by participating in active research, developing appropriate databases, and assisting in the preparation of background papers for economic policy decisions
-
Developing and implementing statistical methods and techniques to generate, analyse and interpret statistical data for the Department's research and operational work
-
Assisting in the co-ordination and editing of the Bank's economic and statistical publications
-
Contributing to the training of Economists and Economic Statisticians and assisting in the nurturing and motivation of staff
-
Contributing to team effort in the Bank by performing other related tasks as required
Core Competencies
-
A post-graduate degree in Economics or in a related discipline and at least five years' experience in an economic environment
-
Proficiency in the use of statistical and econometric applications
-
Track record in published research
Deadline for Submission of Applications
-
Proven leadership skills, particularly skills at influencing, leading and supporting organisational change
-
Excellent administrative and organisational skills
-
Good stakeholder management skills, excellent team player and strong collaboration and interpersonal skills
-
Highly effective and proactive in both oral and written communications
-
Be a critical thinker, with problem solving skills
-
Be results oriented
Interested persons should submit their job application and curriculum vitae to the Director, Human Resources Department, at email address hrinfo@centralbank.org.bbno later than January 17, 2022.
