Career Opportunity: Deputy Director, Research and Economic Analysis Department

01/08/2022 | 11:48pm EST
Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

Created 09 Jan, 2022
General Press ReleaseHuman Resources / Careers
Views: 10
Print Share

The Research and Economic Analysis Department (READ) of the Central Bank of Barbados is seeking to fill a post of Deputy Director.

Job Summary

To provide leadership, managerial support and technical guidance for the department's research and operational work.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

The duties and responsibilities will include:

  • Assisting the Director in the general management of the Research Department
  • Assisting with the co-ordination of the economic research programme of the Department
  • Assisting with the development of processes and procedures that guide the operation of the Bank's macroeconomic and financial programming models, and the processing of data
  • Contributing to economic policy formulation by participating in active research, developing appropriate databases, and assisting in the preparation of background papers for economic policy decisions
  • Developing and implementing statistical methods and techniques to generate, analyse and interpret statistical data for the Department's research and operational work
  • Assisting in the co-ordination and editing of the Bank's economic and statistical publications
  • Contributing to the training of Economists and Economic Statisticians and assisting in the nurturing and motivation of staff
  • Contributing to team effort in the Bank by performing other related tasks as required
Education/Experience
  • A post-graduate degree in Economics or in a related discipline and at least five years' experience in an economic environment
  • Proficiency in the use of statistical and econometric applications
  • Track record in published research
Core Competencies
  • Proven leadership skills, particularly skills at influencing, leading and supporting organisational change
  • Excellent administrative and organisational skills
  • Good stakeholder management skills, excellent team player and strong collaboration and interpersonal skills
  • Highly effective and proactive in both oral and written communications
  • Be a critical thinker, with problem solving skills
  • Be results oriented
Deadline for Submission of Applications

Interested persons should submit their job application and curriculum vitae to the Director, Human Resources Department, at email address hrinfo@centralbank.org.bbno later than January 17, 2022.



Disclaimer

Central Bank of Barbados published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 04:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
