CareerBliss Names the Happiest Companies Of 2022

Despite a Pandemic and The Great Resignation, These Companies Maintained Positive Work Cultures and Continued to Thrive

CareerBliss today announces the “Happiest Companies of 2022” list, recognizing top companies from all around the United States who have continued to provide a positive and rewarding work environment, despite the impact of COVID-19 and high amounts of resignations.

“We are honored to name the CareerBliss Happiest Companies for 2022. For the folks who persevered and were voted by their employees as one of the happiest companies in America — cheers to you and your team for navigating one of the most tumultuous job landscapes ever,” says Heidi Golledge.

The CareerBliss 50 Happiest Companies were carefully chosen from thousands of independent employee reviews from hundreds of companies over the last year.

“More than ever, companies were faced with keeping company culture positive despite dealing with a remote workforce as well as many employees resigning,” says Golledge.

Medtronic was listed in the Top 10 and also had a great CEO who rallied Medtronic’s employees during quarantine to produce much needed medical equipment.

CareerBliss Happiest Companies 2022

Rank Company BlissScore 1 Intuit, Inc. 4.397 2 American Express Company 4.395 3 Tesla 4.362 4 Apple, Inc. 4.350 5 Google, Inc. 4.350 6 Microsoft Corporation 4.336 7 Oracle Corporation 4.286 8 Truist Financial Corp 4.221 9 Facebook 4.181 10 Medtronic, Inc. 4.172

*BlissScore rated 1-5. For a full list of all 50 Companies; https://www.careerbliss.com/blog/happiest-companies-2022/

What Impacts Happiness at Work?

CareerBliss data evaluates the ten key factors that impact happiness at work including: One’s relationship with management and company CEO, compensation, workplace environment, growth opportunities, satisfaction with job role, and one’s overall workplace setting. The results are generated from CareerBliss.com review submissions and serve to provide insight into employers. All reviews are ranked on a scale of 1-5. Data is for the CareerBliss Happiest Companies during the last year.

What is unique to this year in addition to the specific hardships brought on by COVID-19, is that despite the challenges this year’s list of companies had BlissScores that ranked mostly above 4.0 with 5.0 being a perfect score in all categories.

“Looking at companies like Intuit, American Express and Tesla who all ranked in the top 3, there are certain commonalities such as room for upward career growth, competitive pay, positive work culture and strong management,” continues Golledge.

What Employees Say About Their Happiest Company

Intuit: “The company has incentives and proper room for growth. They prioritize individuality as a tool to guide others and reward you for your passion to keep the team strong.” – Employee

American Express: American Express is an employer that focuses not just on the end results, but also on how the outcomes were achieved. They set the standard for leadership and are positioning themselves well for the future." – Employee

Tesla: "Really steady work! great pay! and a great team! overall great company to work for with lots of room to grow.” Employee

“The companies on the CareerBliss Happiest Companies 2022 list offer hope and insight into what is possible when the strength of the human spirit, combined with a strong commitment to a positive work culture supports all both employees and employers to learn, grow and thrive” says Golledge.

