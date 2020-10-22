Careismatic Brands : CEO Mike Singer Receives Prestigious American Nurses Association's Champion of Nursing Award

Careismatic Brands, the world’s largest manufacturer of medical apparel, today announced Mike Singer, Chief Executive Officer of Careismatic Brands, will receive the 2020 Champion of Nursing Award at this year’s American Nurses Association (ANA) awards ceremony held virtually. This honor is bestowed on exceptional leaders who are not nurses but demonstrate a commitment to ANA’s mission of elevating and advancing the nursing profession through distinguished service and support.

“From donating scrubs to frontline workers in COVID-19 hot spots nationwide when PPE was scarce, to elevating critically serious issues such as nurse bullying and burnout to funding a landmark educational documentary, A Nurse I Am, which later became part of 350 nursing schools’ curriculum, Mike has quietly become one of the world’s leading allies of nurses and the nursing profession. Under Mike’s leadership, Careismatic Brands is not only the world’s leading scrubs manufacturer, it has been an avid champion of nurses for over a quarter century,” said David Marshall, Cedars-Sinai’s Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive who nominated Singer for the award.

“This was a complete surprise and I thank the ANA for their thoughtful recognition – I am truly humbled by this award. More than ever, this year the world has seen the extraordinary work nurses do day-in and day-out during this pandemic,” said Singer. “We have witnessed nurses’ courage and dedication as they put themselves, and their families, at risk to save lives. We salute nurses’ strength, bravery and the care that they bring to work.”

Careismatic Brands recently launched “In the Year of the Nurse - A Tribute to Courage,” a global campaign to honor the work of the world’s frontline nurses, to send them a message of gratitude as well as to raise funds for The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation, a non-profit invested in the future of nursing and nurse recognition. At the center of the campaign are a series of 19 documentary shorts told through the lens of frontline nurses, plus a powerful tribute video featuring a reimagined recording of George Harrison’s iconic song, “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)” by Grammy Award winner Rob Cavallo. For more information on how to access the campaign, music video, 19 stories from nurses around the globe and to donate, please visit careismatic.com/TributeToCourage.

About Careismatic Brands

Careismatic Brands, Inc. (formerly Strategic Partners, Inc.) is the global leader in medical apparel with a distribution footprint in more than 70 countries, and a deep portfolio of top-selling medical apparel, footwear and accessories brands such as Cherokee Uniforms, Dickies Medical, heartsoul, Infinity by Cherokee, ScrubStar, Tooniforms and Anywear. Plus innovative and game-changing well-being brands such as Certainty SmartBoost, an antimicrobial laundry additive that works alongside regular detergent to protect fabrics. Careismatic Brands’ portfolio of deeply trusted brands delivers best-in-class products and unparalleled service to distribution partners and consumers.

In addition to being the marketshare leader in medical apparel, Careismatic Brands is a manufacturer/distributor of school uniforms by Classroom, corporate identity uniforms, adaptive clothing by Silverts, medical instruments and accessories. The company takes great care to understand and provide products that champion the people wearing uniforms who serve and care for others. For more information on Careismatic Brands, visit www.careismatic.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

