Carestream Demonstrates Leadership in Diagnostic Imaging at World's Largest Radiology Conference

Carestream Health is showcasing cutting-edge medical imaging technology—designed to improve workflow, enable better diagnosis and enrich patient care—at the 2021 annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).

From groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) and scalable Smart Rooms to advanced mobile imaging and detectors, the company is exhibiting a product line that fits the budget, workflow, safety and space requirements of most imaging facilities—worldwide.

“Our growing product portfolio supports our customers’ wide-ranging and evolving needs,” said David C. Westgate, Chairman, President and CEO of Carestream. “We remain committed to innovation—to developing solutions that improve the quality of care our customers provide to their patients.”

At RSNA 2021, Carestream Health is exhibiting:

Artificial Intelligence in medical imaging: With an eye toward imaging and workflow intelligence, Carestream’s Smart Room options offer faster, more efficient exams and enhanced workflow. Smart Noise Cancellation (SNC) is an optional software feature that provides improved anatomical clarity, preservation of fine detail and better contrast-to-noise ratio for images acquired at a broad range of exposures.

Carestream’s premium DRX-Evolution Plus System now includes a smaller tubehead profile with a larger display, and functional LED lighting—all of which help radiographers conduct exams with greater visibility. The upgrade-friendly DRX-Compass X-ray System now offers an affordable floor-mount option, delivering an innovative, flexible and efficient medical imaging solution to sites that are unable to accommodate an overhead tube crane. Both digital X-ray rooms can transform into Smart Rooms utilizing AI. State-of-the-art detectors: Carestream provides advanced medical imaging detectors that improve provider workflow and increase patient comfort. The new Lux 35 Detector is lightweight, glass-free and wireless—a detector totally redesigned with ergonomic features for less strain and stress on radiographers and a more comfortable exam for patients. The DRX-L Detector, with a single-shot acquisition, provides the largest field of view (17” x 51”) and highest resolution to deliver high-quality leg and spine exams—reducing patient dose and speeding workflow. The Focus 35C and 43C detectors are fast, light and an ideal, budget-friendly way to tap the power of digital radiography (DR).

DR Retrofit systems: Carestream's DR Retrofit solutions offer a clear and efficient pathway for expanding to DR. With these room and mobile systems, imaging facilities that have not yet fully upgraded to DR can move forward to full wireless DR imaging at a fraction of the cost of purchasing a new system.

“We know that our customers and our partners have choices available to them for their diagnostic imaging needs. Delivering innovative new solutions is one of the many compelling ways we work to earn their business every day,” said Mr. Westgate.

“Rx only”

