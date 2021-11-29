Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carestream Demonstrates Leadership in Diagnostic Imaging at World's Largest Radiology Conference

11/29/2021 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Carestream Health is showcasing cutting-edge medical imaging technology—designed to improve workflow, enable better diagnosis and enrich patient care—at the 2021 annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005066/en/

CARESTREAM Lux 35 Detector (Photo: Business Wire)

CARESTREAM Lux 35 Detector (Photo: Business Wire)

From groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) and scalable Smart Rooms to advanced mobile imaging and detectors, the company is exhibiting a product line that fits the budget, workflow, safety and space requirements of most imaging facilities—worldwide.

“Our growing product portfolio supports our customers’ wide-ranging and evolving needs,” said David C. Westgate, Chairman, President and CEO of Carestream. “We remain committed to innovation—to developing solutions that improve the quality of care our customers provide to their patients.”

At RSNA 2021, Carestream Health is exhibiting:

  • Artificial Intelligence in medical imaging: With an eye toward imaging and workflow intelligence, Carestream’s Smart Room options offer faster, more efficient exams and enhanced workflow. Smart Noise Cancellation (SNC) is an optional software feature that provides improved anatomical clarity, preservation of fine detail and better contrast-to-noise ratio for images acquired at a broad range of exposures.
  • Enhanced DR room imaging: Carestream’s premium DRX-Evolution Plus System now includes a smaller tubehead profile with a larger display, and functional LED lighting—all of which help radiographers conduct exams with greater visibility. The upgrade-friendly DRX-Compass X-ray System now offers an affordable floor-mount option, delivering an innovative, flexible and efficient medical imaging solution to sites that are unable to accommodate an overhead tube crane. Both digital X-ray rooms can transform into Smart Rooms utilizing AI.
  • State-of-the-art detectors: Carestream provides advanced medical imaging detectors that improve provider workflow and increase patient comfort. The new Lux 35 Detector is lightweight, glass-free and wireless—a detector totally redesigned with ergonomic features for less strain and stress on radiographers and a more comfortable exam for patients. The DRX-L Detector, with a single-shot acquisition, provides the largest field of view (17” x 51”) and highest resolution to deliver high-quality leg and spine exams—reducing patient dose and speeding workflow. The Focus 35C and 43C detectors are fast, light and an ideal, budget-friendly way to tap the power of digital radiography (DR).
  • Innovative mobile imaging: Carestream continues its focus on advanced diagnostic imaging at the bedside with the Ziehm Vision RFD C-arm System, a mobile, fluoroscopic surgical imaging system with a flat-panel detector that allows for broad procedural work including vascular, cardiac, spine ortho-trauma and pain management, in addition to many general surgical applications. Carestream’s DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System provides an improved ergonomic design and streamlined user workflow, as well as functional LED lighting and more responsive display screens.
  • DR Retrofit systems: Carestream’s DR Retrofit solutions offer a clear and efficient pathway for expanding to DR. With these room and mobile systems, imaging facilities that have not yet fully upgraded to DR can move forward to full wireless DR imaging at a fraction of the cost of purchasing a new system.

“We know that our customers and our partners have choices available to them for their diagnostic imaging needs. Delivering innovative new solutions is one of the many compelling ways we work to earn their business every day,” said Mr. Westgate.

About Carestream Health
Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic and other applications—all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company’s broad portfolio of products, solutions and services, please contact your Carestream representative or call 1-888-777-2072 or visit www.carestream.com.

CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Health.

Follow Carestream Health online:

Rx only

Follow Carestream Health online:

http://www.twitter.com/carestream
http://www.youtube.com/carestream
http://www.carestream.com/blog/
http://www.facebook.com/carestream
http://www.linkedin.com/company/carestream-health
https://www.instagram.com/carestreamhealth/

2021


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:39aSouthern Charter Financial Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
09:37aGeneva Finance Limited to Declare an Interim Dividend, Payable on 30 November 2021
CI
08:41aNorwegian Petroleum Directorate to update quality-assured geochemical database for the North Sea
PU
08:41aSwiss franc rises to six year high as central bank stands back
RE
08:41aCANCOM : Executive Board presents Vision 2025 and new sustainability strategy at Capital Markets Day
PU
08:41aAMERICAN STATES WATER : Announces a Settlement Agreement in its Water Utility General Rate Case - Form 8-K
PU
08:41aPRYSMIAN S P A : Group cautions on use of low-cost optical fibre
PU
08:41aWALMART : ANNOUNCES CFO TRANSITION PLAN - Form 8-K
PU
08:41aCONCORD MEDICAL SERVICES : Schedules 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
08:41aFAIR ISAAC : Meeting the Customer Affordability Challenge at Speed and scale
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tumble on new coronavirus variant fear
2Time to buy the dip?
3Nissan unveils $18 billion electrification push in bid to draw level wi..
4Wall Street Week Ahead: COVID-19 fears reappear as a threat to market
5Analyst recommendations: Asos, Burberry, Greif, Merck, Mirion Technolog..

HOT NEWS