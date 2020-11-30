Carestream Focused on Innovation in Diagnostic Imaging Portfolio at Virtual RSNA

Carestream Health showcased its expertise in medical imaging across an array of clinical specialties at the virtual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). From bedside imaging solutions to scalable X-ray room systems, the company demonstrated its growing product portfolio that fits budget, workflow, safety and space requirements.

“The range of our offerings is expanding because we listen to our customers, develop products that meet their wide-ranging needs and help them improve the quality of care they provide to their patients,” said David C. Westgate, Chairman, President and CEO of Carestream. “Our teams are committed to continuously researching new opportunities to use cutting-edge technologies to improve how our systems perform and enhance the results they deliver.”

Featured Carestream products at RSNA include:

Advanced bedside and digital radiography (DR) room imaging : The DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System provides critical bedside imaging and delivers high-quality medical images in tight spaces. Additional features to reduce contamination include flush-mounted displays that provide a smooth surface for easier disinfecting. With flexibility and scalability in mind, Carestream’s new DRX-Compass X-ray System offers access to a wide selection of configurable components, tailored to each environment. The system allows mid-tier facilities to expand the types of medical imaging exams they provide, improving patient care and boosting productivity.

: The DRX-Revolution Nano Mobile X-ray System enables Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) to noninvasively and effectively examine and treat children, and conduct chest, intensive care and orthopaedic exams quickly at the patient’s bedside. Portable and nonmotorized, the DRX-Revolution Nano features an ultra-lightweight design for easy maneuverability and arm positioning; and Access to company experts: Through a virtual talk show series, Carestream Talks, company experts offer insights on technology, new products and research in medical imaging. These webinars will feature conversations on how innovative Carestream technologies help solve key challenges across diverse diagnostic imaging environments.

With more new products expected next year, Carestream is in a strong position to provide customers and business partners with compelling new medical imaging products and support to benefit both patients and providers.

Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic and other applications—all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company’s broad portfolio of products, solutions and services, please contact your Carestream representative or call 1-888-777-2072 or visit www.carestream.com.

