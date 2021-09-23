Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carevive Introduces Carevive SMART Data to Highlight the Real-world Oncology Patient Experience

09/23/2021 | 02:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Carevive SMART Data is a novel, real-world dataset that presents the most comprehensive picture of the holistic experience of patients with cancer.

Carevive Systems (Carevive), the leading oncology-focused health technology company centered on understanding and improving the experience of patients with cancer, today launched Carevive SMART Data, a dataset containing information from patients about their experience with treatment, combined with demographic and clinical data.

As the healthcare industry becomes more saturated with big data, the search continues for data that can inform decisions that positively impact the experience and outcomes of patients with cancer. Big data, defined by large datasets with substantial numbers of patients and a wide array of clinical and claims data, can support certain types of statistical analyses. However, these datasets are limited because their datapoints are discrete, providing only sequential snapshots of a patient’s health status, without a more continuous assessment of the patient’s experience on treatment, which can only originate from the patients themselves.

In response to the need for this type of dataset, Carevive uses its digital oncology platform to collect information from patients about their experience at weekly time points during treatment. These data are combined with demographic and clinical data to create Carevive SMART Data (Symptom Monitoring with Applied Remote Technology).

Carevive SMART Data are captured as part of Carevive OPT-IN®. Carevive OPT-IN, the Oncology Pragmatic Trial Investigator Network, enables patient experience data to be collected from real-world patients who are receiving treatment for cancer. Carevive OPT-IN began in late 2020 to amplify the patient voice in their own care and improve their outcomes. Carevive SMART Data are collected as part of an ongoing, weekly conversation between the patient and their care team, facilitated by Carevive’s cloud-based, digital oncology platform that patients can access with a variety of devices, from any location. Providing patients with remote symptom monitoring enables longitudinal data to be collected describing the holistic patient experience, including symptoms, quality of life, physical function, and healthcare resource utilization.

Licenses to Carevive SMART Data are available for life science companies who would like to analyze patient-centric data combining longitudinal patient-reported outcomes (PRO) with EHR-derived clinical data. By listening to the patient’s voice in cancer care, Carevive can now address many important questions about the patient experience in cancer which have not been answered by big data.

Mordecai Kramer, Carevive’s Vice President of Data Generation & Outcomes, Life Sciences, summarizes the value of this novel dataset as follows: “We are excited about Carevive SMART Data and the holistic view of the patient experience that it provides. Since launching our registries, we are already seeing the value this longitudinal dataset creates for improving patient care and outcomes. We invite life science companies to join the Carevive SMART Data conversation and, together, answer pressing questions about real-world patients with cancer.”

If you would like to learn more about Carevive SMART Data, please visit the website.

About Carevive Systems

Carevive Systems, founded in 2013, is an oncology-focused health technology company centered on understanding and improving the experience of patients with cancer. Our platform enables clinicians to monitor and manage their patients remotely, which improves survival outcomes and patient quality of life. Use of Carevive in the clinic unlocks critical data on the real-world experience of patients with cancer, to continuously improve patient care today and advance cancer drug development. For more information, please visit www.carevive.com or follow us @carevive.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:43pFIRSTENERGY : Penn Power Donate and Plant Nearly 130 Trees at Buhl Park
PR
02:42pCISCO : Automating AWS with Cisco SecureX
PU
02:42pFixing food finance to heal the planet
PU
02:42pTrevor Brathwaite Demits Office as Deputy Governor of ECCB
PU
02:42pCOMMITTING TO CUSTOMERS : Q&A With Lambert Walsh, DocuSign SVP Customer Success
PU
02:42pCOMMERCIAL METALS : To Be Featured In National TV Series 'EARTH With John Holden'
PU
02:42pNIFA Invests $2.9 Million for Research and Extension on Alfalfa Productivity, Resilience, Quality, and Marketing
PU
02:42pNIFA Invests over $900,000 for Canola and Hemp Research
PU
02:42pLIGHTNING EMOTORS : to Sponsor Denver Broncos Football Club
PU
02:41pPhotographer Merik Goma To Begin Artist In Residence At The Amistad Center
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande domestic debt deal calms immediate contagion concern
2Analyst recommendations: Amgen, Apple, AstraZeneca, FedEx, T-Mobile US...
3The student becomes the master
4KERING : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
5Analysis-Chinese property debt issuers face 'Evergrande premium' as wor..

HOT NEWS