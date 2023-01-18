Cargill, Viterra ship combined 71,000 T of Brazil soy to Argentina

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) -
Global grain traders Cargill and Viterra appear as
charterers of two vessels to be loaded with Brazilian soybeans
for delivery in Argentina over coming weeks, according to
shipping data.
Cargill's Interlink Fortuity vessel is expected to arrive on
Jan. 25 at the port of Santarem in northern Brazil and set sail
on Feb. 5, loaded with a 27,000-tonne cargo for Argentina,
shipping data show.
Viterra's Indigo Garland is due to arrive in three days at
the same port. It will set sail on Feb. 8 with a 44,000-tonne
soy cargo also to be delivered in Argentina, according to
shipping schedules.
Cargill declined to comment. Viterra did not immediately
reply to comment requests on the export deals.
Brazilian soy shipments to Argentina usually come later in
the year and serve the purpose of supplying Argentina's soy
processors at the peak of the inter-harvest period. Both
countries are big soybean growers, with Brazil being the world's
biggest exporter of the raw beans and Argentina the Number 1
soymeal and soyoil exporter.
The timing of the shipments and the port of departure are
both atypical, according to analysts and traders.
Normally, Brazilian soy is sent via river on barges from
Murtinho port in Mato Grosso do Sul, and arrive at Argentina's
Rosario hub directly, they said.
Last week, a Brazilian trade group representing global grain
merchants confirmed the sale of Brazilian soybeans to Argentina
after rumors about unusual cargos.
Anec said that Brazilian supplies are needed after a spate
of Argentine soy sales in the final quarter of the year, which
lowered local stocks and could leave Argentina's soybean
processors uncovered at a time of high crushing margins.
The expectation that a brutal drought will reduce
Argentina's domestic soy production in 2023 is also driving
Brazilian soy sales to its neighbor, Anec said.
(Reporting by Ana Mano
Editing by Marguerita Choy)