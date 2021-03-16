Log in
Cargill names former GE CFO Jamie Miller as new finance chief

03/16/2021 | 11:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Cargill logo is pictured on the Provimi Kliba and Protector animal nutrition factory in Lucens

(Reuters) - Global commodities trader and food processor Cargill Ltd on Tuesday named former General Electric executive Jamie Miller as its chief financial officer.

Miller was senior vice president and CFO at General Electric from November 2017 to February 2020. She joined GE in 2008, holding various leadership positions, including serving as president and Chief Executive Officer of GE Transportation.

Miller will succeed David Dines, who has held the CFO role since Dec. 1, 2018. Dines will retire from Cargill on Sept. 2, after 29 years with the company.

Miller will join Cargill on June 1 and will serve on the company's executive team. She also serves on the board of directors at Qualcomm Inc.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -1.87% 13.0724 Delayed Quote.23.61%
QUALCOMM, INC. 2.47% 134.9041 Delayed Quote.-14.68%
