Cargo Chartbook - Q3 2020

14. The supply constraints are primarily driven by the lack of bellyhold cargo capacity, with the grounding of most international passenger traffic. Airlines increased freighter utilization, but on most markets, this was not enough to compensate.

13. So far in 2020, industry-wide capacity (ACTKs) fell by 24.2% year-on-year, with Latin America experiencing the largest decline. Over the same period, volumes (CTKs) fell 14.1%, which led to a strong increase in cargo load factors and yields.

16. Resilient demand and lack of capacity saw cargo yields and load factors reached record-highs in April and May. While both have retraced some of those highs in the period since, they remain elevated and one of the few bright spots for the industry.

15. The recovery of economic activity has seen oil demand and prices increase since May. With limited aviation activity, jet fuel prices remained similar to those of crude oil, and the crack spread (which was negative in April and May) has remained close to zero.

US$/barrel (monthly average data) US$ per kilo % of ACTKs (SA) 100 3.6 62% 3.4 60% 90 Brent crude oil Jet fuel 3.2 58% 80 3.0 56% 70 2.8 60 2.6 Global air cargo yield 54% 2.4 50 Industry-wide (LHS, incl. fuel and other 52% 2.2 surcharges) 50% 40 cargo load factor 2.0 (RHS) 48% 30 1.8 20 1.6 The dotted line is 46% seasonally adjusted 1.4 44% 10 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Sources: IATA CargoIS, IATA Monthly Statistics *Monthly data Source: IATA Economics, Platts, Thomson Reuters

†All-cargo operations refer to traffic carried out by dedicated cargo aircraft, which by design or configuration, are operating exclusively for the transportation of cargo. Mixed operations refer to traffic operated by aircraft that transport both passengers and cargo.

Please note that as of January 2020 onwards, we have clarified the terminology of the Industry and Regional series from 'Freight' to 'Cargo', the corresponding metrics being FTK (change to 'CTK'), AFTK (change to 'ACTK'), and FLF (change to 'CLF'), in order to reflect that the series have been consisting of Cargo (Freight plus Mail) rather than Freight only. The data series themselves have not been changed.

