Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cargo Chartbook - Q3 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 06:40am EDT

Cargo Chartbook

Q3 2020

Strong air cargo revenues as yields remain high

  • Reported air cargo volumes lifted slightly in the three months to July 2020, following the restart of global economic activity in May. Nonetheless industry-wide cargo tonne-kilometres remain 16.6% lower than a year ago, up from the low point of the crisis in April (-26%). North America and Africa were the most resilient regions over the past quarter. Leading indicators - such as new export orders and business confidence - point to further improvement in cargo volumes in coming months.
  • Recovery in cargo volumes has been impacted by capacity constraints; so far in 2020, industry-wide capacity has fallen by 24.2% year-on-year, driven by the lack of bellyhold cargo capacity. This 'capacity crunch' saw record-high cargo load factors and yields in April and May, although both have eased a little since then. Cargo revenues have supported airline finances and network restart and are one of the few bright spots in an industry that remains under enormous pressure from Covid-19.

Market developments

  • Reported air cargo volumes increased modestly in the three months to July, but industry-wide cargo tonne- kilometres (CTKs) are 16.6% lower in year-on-year terms. Seasonally adjusted volumes fell by 1.1% this quarter and remain around 15% below pre-crisis levels.
  • At the global level, air freight lost market share to ocean trade in recent months. However, past experience suggests that this share could be expected to rise again as economic activity recovers.
  • Africa and North America were the most resilient regions over the three months to July. The large Asia- North America trade route was particularly robust, driven by demand for e-commerce and goods manufactured in Asia.

Market drivers

  • Many global lockdown restrictions were lifted around May, helping to restart economic activity. Various business confidence metrics have also rebounded sharply in recent months.
  • However, the recovery in consumer confidence has been more subdued, reflecting uncertainty over further job losses and continued government support.

Capacity, costs and yields

  • In the first seven months of 2020, industry-wide available cargo tonne-kilometres (ACTKs) fell 24.2% year-on-year. This is driven by the lack of belly capacity after most international passenger flights were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Although a number of passenger aircraft were deployed for cargo-only flights and airlines increased freighter utilization, this only provided partial offset to the decline in belly capacity.
  • Consequently, cargo load factors and yields rose to record-high levels in April and May. They have eased slightly since then, but remain elevated.

Heads of cargo expect demand to rebound

  • Respondents to IATA's July 2020 Business Confidence Survey had diverging expectations about cargo demand

Cargo Chartbook - Q3 2020

and yields for the twelve months ahead. A majority expect cargo volumes to increase over that period, from the trough in April. Conversely, respondents expect cargo rates will be lower over the coming year, easing further from the recent highs, as more bellyhold capacity returns to the air.

Chart 1 - IATA survey of heads of cargo

Weighted score (50 = no change)

100

Cargo volumes -

90

next 12 months

80

70

60

50

40

Cargo yields -

30

next 12 months

20

10

0

Jan 2011

Jan 2013 Jul 2013 Jan 2014 Jul 2014 Jan 2015

Jan 2016

Jul 2016 Jan 2017 Jul 2017 Jan 2018 Jul 2018

Jul 2019 Jan 2020

Jan 2010

Jul 2010

Jul 2011 Jan 2012

Jul 2012

Jul 2015

Jan 2019

Jul 2020

Source: IATA Economics

*Quarterly data

Table 1 - Key data overview

Rolling 3 month periods

% year-

% quarter-

(unless specified otherwise)

on-year

on-quarter

Industry-wide CTKs1

-16.6%

-1.1%

North America-Asia1

1.7%

7.0%

Asia-Europe1

-21.5%

-4.8%

Europe-North America1

-34.7%

-18.1%

Within Asia (int'l)1

-32.3%

-16.5%

International Cargo Tonnes2

-20.0%

-14.4%

Metric tonnes flown in 3m ended Jun 2020:

8.1m

World trade volumes2

-14.8%

-12.5%

Global container throughput1

-4.8%

3.0%

Level3

5-yr avg

Global PMI new export orders

46.8

49.5

1 3m ended Jul 2020

2 3m ended Jun 2020

3 Average of 3m ended Aug 2020

IATA Economics economics@iata.org16 September 2020

1

Market developments

1. The post-lockdown restart of economic activity saw a modest uptick in reported air cargo volumes (CTKs) in the three months to July. In seasonally-adjusted (SA) terms, CTKs eased slightly this quarter, remaining around 15% below pre-pandemic levels.

Industry-wide CTKs (billions per rolling 3m period)

69

Actual

67

65

63

61

59

Seasonally

57

55

adjusted

53

51

49

47

45

43

41

39

37

35

Jan'10

Oct'10

Jul'11

Jan'13

Apr'15

Jan'16

Oct'16

Jan'19

Oct'19

Jul'20

Jul'08

Apr'09

Apr'12

Oct'13

Jul'14

Jul'17

Apr'18

Sources: IATA Economics, IATA Monthly Statistics

*Rolling 3 month periods

2. While the level of reported CTKs troughed in April, the year-on- year rate of decline for the three months to July fell to 16.6%, a new low for the crisis. SA CTKs fell by 1.1% quarter-on-quarter, up from the 15.8% fall seen in the quarter ended April 2020.

Industry-wideCTKs (% growth rate)

13%

11%

9%

Year-on-year

7%

5%

3%

1%

-1%

-3%

Quarter-on-quarter

-5%

-7%

-9%

-11%

-13%

-15%

-17%

-19%

-21%

-23%

Jul'08

Apr'09

Jan'10

Oct'10

Jul'11

Apr'12

Jan'13

Oct'13

Jul'14

Apr'15

Jan'16 Oct'16

Jul'17

Apr'18 Jan'19

Oct'19

Jul'20

Sources: IATA Economics, IATA Monthly Statistics

*Rolling 3 month periods

3. Given the global nature of the downturn in cargo volumes, all regions again made a negative contribution to growth in the three months ended July 2020. Asia Pacific and Europe posted the largest contributions.

Contributions to industry CTK growth (percentage points, by region of registration)

12%

10%

8%

6%

4%

2%

0%

-2%

-4%

-6%

Africa

Latin America

Middle East

-8%

-10%

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

-12%

-14%

Industry total

-16%

-18%

Jul'15 Oct'15 Jan'16 Apr'16 Jul'16 Oct'16 Jan'17 Apr'17 Jul'17 Oct'17 Jan'18

Apr'18 Jul'18 Oct'18 Jan'19 Apr'19 Jul'19 Oct'19 Jan'20 Apr'20 Jul'20

Sources: IATA Economics, IATA Monthly Statistics

*Rolling 3 month periods

4. Despite the demand for medical supplies and PPE during the Covid outbreak, air cargo has lost market share to ocean trade in the three months to July. Improving economic activity means trade volumes are likely to recover in coming months.

  • year-on-year

15%

10%

Global CTKs

5%

World trade

0%

volumes

-5%

Container

throughput index

-10%

Q3 data

includes May

-15%

and June only

-20%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Sources: IATA, CPB, RWI/ISL

*Quarterly data

5. Asia-Nth America remains the most resilient among the key trade lanes in the three months to July, supported by robust Nth American demand for goods made in Asia. The Within Asia market has now declined for eight consecutive quarters year-on-year.

6. Performance at the largest cargo hubs continued to differ in July. SIN was down 30.1% year-on-year due to international travel bans while US airports are performing strongly, boosted by resilient domestic demand, including e-commerce.

Int'l CTK by route (segment-basis, SA billion)

14

Asia - North America

13

12

11

Europe-Asia

10

9

8

Europe-North America

7

6

Within Asia

5

4

3

Jan'16 Jul'16 Jan'17 Jul'17 Jan'18 Jul'18 Jan'19 Jul'19

Jan'20

Jul'20

Jul'15

Sources:IATA Economics, IATA Monthly Statistics

% year-on-year

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

-5%

-10%

-15%

-20%

-25%

-30%

-35%

-40%

Jul'15

Jan'16

Jul'16

Jan'17

Jul'17

Jan'18

Jul'18

Jan'19

Jul'19

Jan'20

Jul'20

*Rolling 3 month periods

Tonnes of cargo throughput (% year-on-year, July 2020)

Memphis (MEM)

18.5%

Los Angeles (LAX)

13.1%

Miami (MIA)

11.5%

Incheon (ICN)

1.6%

Shanghai (PVG)

0.3%

Hong Kong (HKG)

-7.3%

Tokyo (NRT)

-11.5%

Frankfurt (FRA)

-16.2%

Singapore (SIN)

-

30.1%

-40% -30% -20% -10%0% 10% 20% 30% Source: Individual airport websites, CAPA

Cargo Chartbook - Q3 2020

2

Market drivers

7. The restart of economic activity in recent months has been accompanied by a robust rebound in business confidence, which rose in both July and August. This recovery has not (yet) been fully reflected in global CTKs, partly due to supply constraints.

Composite PMIs (50 = no change) 56

52

  1. Emerging markets

40

36

32

Global

28

24

Advanced markets

20

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Sources: IATA Economics, Markit

*Monthly data

8. Consumer confidence also appears to have moved beyond its low point, although the recovery is less pronounced than that of business confidence. This likely reflects ongoing concerns regarding the risk of further job losses in the short-term.

% year-on-year

Level (LR avg = 100)

40%

Industry-wide CTKs (LHS)

105

OECD + 6 major

104

30%

EMs Consumer

103

20%

Confidence

(RHS)

102

10%

101

0%

100

-10%

99

98

OECD Consumer

-20%

97

Confidence (RHS)

-30%

96

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Sources: IATA, Thomson Reuters Datastream

9. In recent months, international trade volumes have declined faster than output across both advanced and emerging economies. This reflects the disruptions to international transport and global supply chains.

10. The inventory-to-sales ratio rose slightly in the three months to July 2020 amid subdued overall sales. However, history indicates that the recovery in economic activity might bring a reversal, which would be supportive for air cargo demand.

Indices (SA, 3m ended Mar 2012 = 100)

130

120

Advanced economies

115

Trade

125

110

volumes

120

105

Industrial

115

100

production

110

95

105

90

100

85

108

104

102

106

100

104

Ratio of trade volumes

102

98

100

to industrial production

96

98

94

96

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

92

Sources: IATA Economics, CPB

% year-on-year

% year-on-year

Emerging economies

-15%

40%

-10%

30%

-5%

Fall in inventory to

20%

sales ratio, increase

10%

0%

in CTK growth

0%

5%

Global CTKs (RHS)

US Inventory-to-sales

-10%

10%

ratio (LHS, inverted

-20%

scale)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

15%

-30%

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

*Rolling 3 month periods

Sources: IATA, Thomson Reuters Datastream

*Rolling 3 month periods

11. New export orders have also become more supportive for air cargo volumes in recent months, following the April trough. The strong rebound has been observed across the major exporting economies as economies relaxed lockdowns and demand lifted.

New export orders component of manufacturingPMI

55

Expansion territory

50

45

Global

40

Developed markets

Emerging markets

35

30

Contraction territory

25

20

Feb-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19Jun-19

Aug-19Sep-19

Oct-19Nov-19

Dec-19

Feb-20

Mar-20

Apr-20

May-20

Jun-20

Jan-19

Jul-19

Jan-20

Jul-20

Aug-20

Source:Markit

Cargo Chartbook - Q3 2020

12. The rapid recovery in global new export orders has not been fully matched by CTKs, even though both metrics fell at a similar year-on-year pace in April. Capacity constraints are likely to have contributed to the slower recovery of air cargo volumes.

% year-on-year

% year-on-year

20%

Global PMI new

20%

export orders

15%

10%

component

(LHS)

10%

0%

5%

-10%

Growth in

0%

industry CTKs

(RHS)-5%

-20%

-10%

-30%

-15%

-20%

-40%

-25%

-50%-30% 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Sources: IATA Economics, IATA Monthly Statistics, Markit

3

Capacity, costs, and yields

13. So far in 2020, industry-wide capacity (ACTKs) fell by 24.2% year-on-year, with Latin America experiencing the largest decline. Over the same period, volumes (CTKs) fell 14.1%, which led to a strong increase in cargo load factors and yields.

YTD Jul 2020

YTD Jul 2019

Industry

-24.2%

1.8%

Africa

-13.1%

12.0%

N. America

-16.7%

0.8%

Middle East

-19.2%

0.8%

Asia Pacific

-28.7%

0.2%

Europe

-29.8%

3.9%

L. America

-35.6%

8.3%

-42%-38%-34%-30%-26%-22%-18%-14%-10%-6%-2% 2% 6% 10% 14% Available cargo tonne kilometres (YTD, % year-on-year)

14. The supply constraints are primarily driven by the lack of bellyhold cargo capacity, with the grounding of most international passenger traffic. Airlines increased freighter utilization, but on most markets, this was not enough to compensate.

International ACTK, 3m ended Jul 2020 (% year-on-year)

50%

Belly Cargo

Dedicated Freighters Total Capacity

30%

10%

-10%

-30%

-50%

-70%

-90%

International

Europe - Far

Europe -

Asia - North Within Asia

total

East

North

America

Source: IATA Monthly Statistics

America

15. The recovery of economic activity has seen oil demand and prices increase since May. With limited aviation activity, jet fuel prices remained similar to those of crude oil, and the crack spread (which was negative in April and May) has remained close to zero.

16. Resilient demand and lack of capacity saw cargo yields and load factors reached record-highs in April and May. While both have retraced some of those highs in the period since, they remain elevated and one of the few bright spots for the industry.

US$/barrel (monthly average data)

US$ per kilo

% of ACTKs (SA)

100

3.6

62%

3.4

60%

90

Brent crude oil

Jet fuel

3.2

58%

80

3.0

56%

70

2.8

60

2.6

Global air cargo yield

54%

2.4

50

Industry-wide

(LHS, incl. fuel and other

52%

2.2

surcharges)

50%

40

cargo load factor

2.0

(RHS)

48%

30

1.8

20

1.6

The dotted line is

46%

seasonally adjusted

1.4

44%

10

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Sources: IATA CargoIS, IATA Monthly Statistics

*Monthly data

Source: IATA Economics, Platts, Thomson Reuters

†All-cargo operations refer to traffic carried out by dedicated cargo aircraft, which by design or configuration, are operating exclusively for the transportation of cargo. Mixed operations refer to traffic operated by aircraft that transport both passengers and cargo.

Get the data

IATA Economics Mobile App

IATA Economics Consulting

Access data related to this briefing through

100% free access to our analysis & briefing

To find out more about our tailored economics

IATA's Monthly Statistics publication:

for iOS & Android devices. For more details

consulting solutions, visit:

www.iata.org/monthly-traffic-statistics

or to download, see here

www.iata.org/consulting

Please note that as of January 2020 onwards, we have clarified the terminology of the Industry and Regional series from 'Freight' to 'Cargo', the corresponding metrics being FTK (change to 'CTK'), AFTK (change to 'ACTK'), and FLF (change to 'CLF'), in order to reflect that the series have been consisting of Cargo (Freight plus Mail) rather than Freight only. The data series themselves have not been changed.

Terms and Conditions for the use of this IATA Economics Report and its contents can be found here: www.iata.org/economics-termsBy using this IATA Economics Report and its contents in any manner, you agree that the IATA Economics Report Terms and Conditions apply to you and agree to abide by them. If you do not accept these Terms and Conditions, do not use this report.

Cargo Chartbook - Q3 2020

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 10:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:50aECB's De Cos says ECB may have to take additional support measures
RE
06:49aGhana's economy contracts by 3.2% in the second quarter, says stats office
RE
06:45aMove comes as gm looks to build a vertically integrated electric car business, comparable to tesla
RE
06:45aGm to manufacture family of self-designed ev drive systems and motors - company statement viewed by reuters
RE
06:41aAIRPORT SLOT RELIEF NEEDED THROUGH WINTER TO AVOID BANKRUPTCIES : Ba ceo
RE
06:40aChances of Brexit deal fading every day, EU Commission chief says
RE
06:40aCargo Chartbook - Q3 2020
PU
06:40aGIR Rises to a Record High of US$98.95 Billion as of End-August 2020
PU
06:40aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Proserv rolls out two new facilities to boost global service operations
PU
06:30aOPEC+ compliance in August seen at 101% - three sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
2GRENKE AG : GRENKE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
4SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB : SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken cuts jobs, closes Swedish branches to invest ..
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : AENA AND TELEFÓNICA DIGITISE HEART PROTECTION MEASURES AT AIRPORTS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group