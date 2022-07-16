Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cargo plane crashes near Greece's northern city of Kavala

07/16/2022 | 06:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cargo plane crashes near the city of Kavala

ATHENS (Reuters) - A cargo plane with eight people on board crashed near the city of Kavala in northern Greece late on Saturday, the fire brigade and state TV said. 

State TV ERT reported that the aircraft was an Antonov An-12 owned by a Ukrainian company, which was flying from Serbia to Jordan. The pilot had requested an emergency landing due to an engine problem but the aircraft's signal was lost.

Video footage uploaded on ertnews.gr showed the aircraft in flames descending fast before hitting the ground in what appeared to be an explosion. The fire brigade could not confirm the type of aircraft but said there were initial reports that eight people were on board.

In a statement it said it had deployed 15 firefighters and seven engines to put out the blaze that broke out after the crash. More rescuers were on their way.

It was not clear what the aircraft's cargo was but the special disaster response unit was also investigating the scene.

"We are treating the cargo as dangerous material," said a fire brigade official.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Alkis Konstantinidis; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aPrivately issued digital currencies likely better - Australia central bank chief
RE
07/17New Zealand extends fuel excise duty cut until end-Jan to give inflation relief
RE
07/16Income from S.Korean treasury bonds to be exempt from taxes, says minister
RE
07/16China's monetary policy has ample room to meet challenges - state media
RE
07/16S.korea to exempt taxes on income from korean treasury bonds to…
RE
07/16Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says
RE
07/16Indonesia central bank will not hesitate to hike rate when inflation picks up-gov
RE
07/16China reports 691 new COVID cases on July 16 vs 547 a day earlier
RE
07/16British prime minister contenders set to clash in second TV debate
RE
07/16British prime minister contenders set to clash in second TV debate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TT Electronics Partners with Honeywell Aerospace on Next-generation Ine..
2Australia's ANZ in advanced talks to buy Suncorp's banking arm-media
3Technical problem forces IndiGo plane to land in Karachi -ANI
4New Zealand extends fuel excise duty cut until end-Jan to give inflatio..
5Sports schedule for Monday, July 18

HOT NEWS