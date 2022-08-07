Log in
Cargo ships sail from Ukraine carrying foodstuffs

08/07/2022 | 06:10am EDT
STORY: Ukrainian authorities released video, said to be Odesa port, showing cargo ships in docked in port and sailing.

Ukraine's sea ports authority said on Facebook said the four bulk carriers were loaded with 170, 000 tonnes of corn and other foodstuffs.

The resumption of grain exports is being overseen by a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul where Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. personnel are working.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the deal last month after U.N. warnings of possible outbreaks of famine in parts of the world due to a halt in grain shipments from Ukraine that had squeezed supplies and sent prices soaring.


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS