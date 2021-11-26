Caribbean Conference on Corruption, Compliance and Cybercrime 2021

The Conference hosted by the Caribbean Development Bank will bring together global experts and thought-leaders from across the world to share and discuss new challenges and solutions for corruption, compliance, and cybercrime in the Caribbean.

Speakers will include experienced global anti-corruption practitioners, anti-money laundering specialists, cyber-crime professionals, development bankers, policy makers, regulators, law enforcement personnel, academics, private sector representatives and civil society leaders.

Join us on December 7-8 for the free virtual conference. Register now.