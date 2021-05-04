Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Caribbean Development Bank : Dr. Gene Leon takes office as CDB President

05/04/2021 | 01:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dr. Hyginus 'Gene' Leon today took office as President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), becoming the sixth chief executive of the regional multilateral institution.

The seasoned economist will lead a team of more than 200 employees headquartered in Bridgetown, Barbados. He comes to the assignment with 35 years of experience in economics, financial policy development and executive management, more than 20 of which were spent working with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He succeeds Dr. Warren Smith who retired on April 30 after serving as President for 10 years.

High on the new President's agenda is supporting CDB's Borrowing Member Countries (BMCs) through the COVID-19 recovery, while advancing the Bank's mandate to contribute to the harmonious growth and development of member countries and promote cooperation and integration among them. His vision, which will require shared responsibility and contributions from regional and external stakeholders, calls for a comprehensive development approach across the region that embodies internal consistency to: Re-Imagine for sustainability; Re-Balance for systemic integrity; and Re-position for competitive advantage and effectiveness.

'A solid foundation for the evolution of a financially strong Bank that responds to the development needs and priorities of its BMCs has been laid by successive leaders. Going forward, we will need to emphasise innovation, to generate and refine new ideas and create opportunities; enhance measurement and evaluation for more effective implementation; foster effective partnerships and knowledge-sharing to promote transformation; build on our collective ingenuity and experience, and improve quality of life for our citizens.'Dr. Leon said.

Through his range of senior leadership roles with the IMF, Dr. Leon gained considerable exposure to diverse and challenging economies with complex socio-economic and political circumstances. He also has extensive working knowledge of the Caribbean's financial and economic landscape having provided macroeconomic and financial policy support to regional governments while serving as Senior Resident Representative for the IMF in Jamaica, leading teams on The Bahamas, and delivering on capacity development across central banks in the region. He was also in charge of IMF programmes and operations in Nigeria, Zimbabwe, countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and most recently Tanzania. Prior to his tenure with the IMF, he served as Director of Research at the Central Bank of Barbados and Economist with Caribbean Development Bank.

Dr. Leon holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph D) in Economics from the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom (UK) and a Bachelor of Science Degree (B.Sc.) in Economics from the University of London.

Disclaimer

Caribbean Development Bank published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 17:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:46pStock markets fall, tech sells off
RE
01:31pConocoPhillips' first-quarter profit tops as travel demand boosts oil prices
RE
01:21pCARIBBEAN DEVELOPMENT BANK  : Dr. Gene Leon takes office as CDB President
PU
01:19pGeneral Electric shareholders reject CEO Culp's pay deal
RE
01:11pGlobal shares falls as Nasdaq tumbles, dollar edges higher
RE
01:08pDollar climbs as risk appetite fades, after Yellen's comments on rates
RE
01:07pDollar climbs as risk appetite fades, after Yellen's comments on rates
RE
01:06pPfizer sees robust COVID-19 vaccine demand for years, $26 billion in 2021 sales
RE
01:05pPfizer sees robust COVID-19 vaccine demand for years, $26 billion in 2021 sales
RE
01:03pG20 MINISTERIAL MEETING ON TOURISM : agreement on guidelines for the future of the sector
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street
2Three ETFs to prepare for the revenge of renewables
3Nasdaq plunges more than 2% as investors dump growth stocks
4Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
5DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : 'Reopening' stocks give S&P 500, Dow strong footing, tech names..

HOT NEWS
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ