Caribbean Netherlands: half of companies use emergency package

The share of companies in the Caribbean Netherlands claiming government support for their wage costs and/or fixed overhead ranged from 45 percenton Bonaire to 55 percenton Saba and 47 percenton St Eustatius.

Agriculture, forestry and fishing 20 0 Manufacturing 120 30 Construction 360 90 Trade 490 270 Transportation and storage 120 80 Accommodation and food services 410 250 Information and communication 80 20 Financial services 100 20 Real estate rental and trade 240 80 Specialised business services 260 70 Rental and other business services 320 160 Education 90 20 Healh care and welfare 120 50 Culture, sports and recreation 140 80 Other services 270 110 Households 30 0

Employers applied for a contribution in wage costs related to 4,020 jobs. This concerned the wage costs of both employees and self-employed. The vast majority of claims were made in the accommodation and food services sector. In this sector, 200 companiesreceived financial support for 1,290 jobs; almost all of them were located on Bonaire. In the trade sector, 200 companies applied for contributions from the emergency package. They received a contribution towards their wage costs for altogether 500 jobs.