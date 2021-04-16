Caribbean Netherlands: half of companies use emergency package

The share of companies in the Caribbean Netherlands claiming government support for their wage costs and/or fixed overhead ranged from 45 percenton Bonaire to 55 percenton Saba and 47 percenton St Eustatius.
Agriculture, forestry and fishing
20
0
Manufacturing
120
30
Construction
360
90
Trade
490
270
Transportation and storage
120
80
Accommodation and food services
410
250
Information and communication
80
20
Financial services
100
20
Real estate rental and trade
240
80
Specialised business services
260
70
Rental and other business services
320
160
Education
90
20
Healh care and welfare
120
50
Culture, sports and recreation
140
80
Other services
270
110
Households
30
0
Employers applied for a contribution in wage costs related to 4,020 jobs. This concerned the wage costs of both employees and self-employed. The vast majority of claims were made in the accommodation and food services sector. In this sector, 200 companiesreceived financial support for 1,290 jobs; almost all of them were located on Bonaire. In the trade sector, 200 companies applied for contributions from the emergency package. They received a contribution towards their wage costs for altogether 500 jobs.
Manufacturing
70
Construction
170
Trade
500
Transportation and storage
190
Accommodation and food services
1290
Information and communication
30
Financial services
40
Real estate rental and trade
150
Specialised business services
80
Rental and other business services
440
Education
60
Health care and welfare
150
Culture, sports and recreation
430
Other services
210
1)Employee jobs and self-employment
