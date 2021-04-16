Log in
Caribbean Netherlands: half of companies use emergency package

04/16/2021 | 10:11am EDT
The share of companies in the Caribbean Netherlands claiming government support for their wage costs and/or fixed overhead ranged from 45 percenton Bonaire to 55 percenton Saba and 47 percenton St Eustatius.

Agriculture, forestry and fishing 20 0
Manufacturing 120 30
Construction 360 90
Trade 490 270
Transportation and storage 120 80
Accommodation and food services 410 250
Information and communication 80 20
Financial services 100 20
Real estate rental and trade 240 80
Specialised business services 260 70
Rental and other business services 320 160
Education 90 20
Healh care and welfare 120 50
Culture, sports and recreation 140 80
Other services 270 110
Households 30 0

Employers applied for a contribution in wage costs related to 4,020 jobs. This concerned the wage costs of both employees and self-employed. The vast majority of claims were made in the accommodation and food services sector. In this sector, 200 companiesreceived financial support for 1,290 jobs; almost all of them were located on Bonaire. In the trade sector, 200 companies applied for contributions from the emergency package. They received a contribution towards their wage costs for altogether 500 jobs.

Manufacturing 70
Construction 170
Trade 500
Transportation and storage 190
Accommodation and food services 1290
Information and communication 30
Financial services 40
Real estate rental and trade 150
Specialised business services 80
Rental and other business services 440
Education 60
Health care and welfare 150
Culture, sports and recreation 430
Other services 210
1)Employee jobs and self-employment

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 14:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
