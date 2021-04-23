Caribbean Netherlands: more births in 2020

Bonaire's population grew by 830 inhabitants last year. There was hardly any population growth on St Eustatius, while Saba recorded a population decline. The most notable rise was seen in the number of births on Bonaire and St Eustatius. The reason for this increase has not been investigated. However, a number of socio-economic support measures have been implemented over the past two years which were aimed at reducing the cost of childcare.

Live births 192 203 228 Deaths 89 97 111 Immigration 1335 1475 1418 Emigration 1) 1045 758 699 1) Incl. administrative corrections.

More young women giving birth on Bonaire

Bonaire's population increased by 830 to 21.7 thousand inhabitants last year. This is comparable to 2019, but it is high compared to the growth over the past five years. In 2020, there were 228 births on the island against an average of 192 over the years 2015-2019 inclusive. Women in the age group 25 to 29 years in particular had more children.

Mortality was relatively high with 111 deaths; this is more than in the previous year and also exceeds the average over the period 2015-2019 inclusive. Mortality was up among people in their sixties and seventies in particular. In 2020, Bonaire registered 3 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Up until mid-April 2021 inclusive, 12 confirmed COVID-19 deaths have been recorded.

In 2020, immigration into Bonaire was higher than in previous years. It was higher out of the European Netherlands and Curaçao while there were fewer immigrants from the Dominican Republic and Peru. Emigration declined, to Curaçao and Aruba in particular, and to a lesser extent to the European Netherlands.

Live births 16 11 11 Deaths 11 13 16 Immigration 282 228 134 Emigration 1) 269 243 154 1) Incl. administrative corrections.

St Eustatius: immigration halved in 2020

On St Eustatius, the population rose by 3 to a total of 3,142 inhabitants. The number of births was high relative to previous years: 50 in 2020, against 30 in 2019 and an average of 32 in the period 2016-2019. The birth rate on St Eustatius increased most notably among inhabitants in their thirties.

Net migration was negative. Compared to previous years, immigration nearly halved. The drop in immigration was seen among multiple origin countries, particularly the Dominican Republic.

Live births 31 30 50 Deaths 17 15 16 Immigration 193 201 115 Emigration 1) 213 213 146 1) Incl. administrative corrections.

Saba: fewer international students

On Saba, the population fell by 15 to a total of 1,918 inhabitants last year. Natural growth was negative; there were fewer births and slightly more deaths. The island saw a significant drop in immigration. The main reason for this is that the Saba University School of Medicine only offered online tuition; on balance, significantly lower numbers of students therefore arrived on Saba from the United States and Canada compared to previous years. Emigration declined as well.