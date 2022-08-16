Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Caribbean nations should push for climate finance at COP27, Bahamas PM says

08/16/2022 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles

NASSAU (Reuters) - Caribbean countries should pressure developed nations to provide more financing to mitigate the effects of climate change at the upcoming COP27 climate talks, the prime minister of The Bahamas said at a summit of regional officials on Tuesday.

The members of the Caribbean community need to ensure that developed countries honor past pledges for climate assistance and create new criteria for determining which countries can obtain such aid at the November climate talks in Egypt, Bahamian PM Philip Davis said in a speech.

"If we advance our interests merely as individual Small Island Developing States, our voices will be dispersed, unable to be heard above louder, wealthier, carbon-producing interests," he said.

Eighteen Caribbean countries were invited to the two-day gathering in Nassau, which is expected to yield an "outcome paper" that will be presented at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly referred to as COP27.

Davis said he was encouraged by recent climate change mitigation efforts by the United States and Australia.

But he added that "we are commitment-fatigued and we are pledge-fatigued," noting that rich nations had not met a promise to provide $100 billion in climate aid to poor countries by 2020.

Caribbean leaders have for years said their countries' per-capita income is too high for them to qualify for aid, a metric many say does not take into account heavy debt burdens generated by paying for the effects of climate change.

Davis said Caribbean countries should back a new index based on vulnerability to climate shocks, which could help provide new resources to the region.

Caribbean nations are among the world's most vulnerable to climate change due to the outsized impact of tropical storms, as well as growing problems caused by droughts and flooding.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Nassau; Additional reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Jasper Ward


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27aU.S. studying Iran's response to EU proposal to save nuclear deal -State Dept
RE
11:20aSri Lanka will not extend emergency as protests tail off
RE
11:18aOil prices extend losses, brent, wti fall over $2/bbl to session…
RE
11:18aCaribbean nations should push for climate finance at COP27, Bahamas PM says
RE
11:17aKenya's Odinga says presidential election result a 'travesty'
RE
11:09aScholz wants quick workaround with EU on German gas levy tax
RE
11:08aFRANCE'S MACRON : underlined to Ukraine's Zelenskiy concerns over nuclear risks
RE
11:04aGermany's Scholz rejects word 'apartheid' to describe Middle East conflict
RE
11:02aIran identifies its first case of monkeypox - Fars
RE
11:02aU.S. forgives $3.9 billion in federal loans for ITT Tech students
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TKH N : INTERIM RESULTS 2022
2Walmart expects smaller profit drop as discounts drive demand
3Sonova revises FY 2022/23 outlook due to subdued market  and ongoing in..
4Analysis-Trapped cash mangles China's policy plans
5Analysis-Ben & Jerry's Unilever fight shows risks of ceding control

HOT NEWS