Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Carlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters face skeptical U.S. judge in extradition fight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 01:43pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Michael Taylor, who was implicated in enabling the dramatic escape of former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn, is seen in a booking photograph from October 24, 2012

BOSTON (Reuters) - A federal judge in Boston said on Thursday she would likely reject a last-ditch effort by two men to avoid being extradited to Japan to face charges that they helped former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee the country.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said she was leaning toward concluding that the U.S. State Department needed to take an additional step before allowing U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to be handed over to Japan.

But that step, which involves certifying its compliance with obligations to not extradite people to countries where they could face torture, "isn't a very heavy lift," Talwani said.

Assuming the department did so, Talwani said she likely would rule against the Taylors. She voiced skepticism of their lawyers' arguments that they could not be prosecuted in Japan for helping someone "bail jump."

"What we have here is set of conduct that is a crime here and looks like is a crime there," she said.

Talwani said she would hold off on lifting an order she issued last week temporarily blocking their extradition until she formally ruled. Defense lawyer Tillman Finley said the Taylors would appeal any ruling against them.

The Taylors were arrested in May at Japan's request. The State Department informed their lawyers last week it had approved turning them over.

Prosecutors say the Taylors helped Ghosn flee Japan on Dec. 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Ghosn was awaiting trial on charges that he engaged in financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. Ghosn has denied wrongdoing.

Prosecutors said the elder Taylor, a private security specialist, and his son received $1.3 million for their services.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Nate Raymond


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.75% 381.9 End-of-day quote.-39.96%
RENAULT 2.40% 23.45 Real-time Quote.-45.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:52pL'Oreal turns to Google as coronavirus spurs virtual make-up shift
RE
01:50pLondon stocks gain after government, BoE extends stimulus programme
RE
01:43pWall Street draws comfort from potential divided Congress, eyes move to Fed
RE
01:43pCarlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters face skeptical U.S. judge in extradition fight
RE
01:30pFading Hopes of Big U.S. Spending Pull Down Yields Overseas
DJ
01:18pShell to begin shutting down its Convent, Louisiana, refinery in November - company
RE
01:16pMARKETS PRICE HEAVIER FED BURDEN : Mike Dolan
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:11pU.S. CDC reports 233,129 deaths from coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures rise as U.S. election suggests less regulatory risk
2Wall Street draws comfort from potential divided Congress, eyes move to Fed
3EISAI CO., LTD. : Biogen Alzheimer's drug closer to approval with U.S. FDA staff backing, shares jump 40%
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : COVID vaccine deliveries on ice as AstraZeneca awaits trial data
5ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : 3Q Net Profit Almost Halved, Missed Market Views; to Cut Around 1,000 Jobs -- U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group