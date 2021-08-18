Log in
Carlsberg raises guidance after beating quarterly expectations

08/18/2021 | 02:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Carlsberg beer is seen on the entrance of a pub in Brussels

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Danish brewer Carlsberg raised its full-year earnings guidance on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter sales above expectations but warned that severe coronavirus restrictions in Asia could hit sales.

The world's third-biggest brewer said beer volumes in key markets China and Russia had risen to "well above" pre-pandemic levels while European markets such as France, Switzerland and Sweden remained below levels achieved before the coronavirus crisis.

"While the uncertainty about the remainder of the year continues, we're satisfied with the strength of the first-half results and the good start to the third quarter," Chief Executive Cees 't Hart said in a statement.

"Although we see a gradual return to a more normal environment in markets across Europe, other markets, particularly in Asia, remain subject to severe restrictions due to new waves of infection."

Sales between April and June reached 18.69 billion Danish crowns ($2.94 billion), compared with a 17.97 billion crown forecast in a company-compiled poll of analysts.

Carlsberg said it now expects operating profit to grow by between 8% and 11% this year, up from its previous guidance of 5-10% growth.

Rival Heineken also beat expectations for first-half beer sales when it reported earnings this month but warned of rising costs and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Asian markets.

($1 = 6.3474 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-PedersenEditing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. -0.06% 80.1 Real-time Quote.3.96%
HEINEKEN N.V. 0.02% 94.54 Real-time Quote.3.64%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.15% 73.388 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
HOT NEWS