Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Carlyle circles Blackstone's bid target Signature Aviation

01/07/2021 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Carlyle made a takeover approach for London-based Signature Aviation, setting the stage for a potential bidding war with Blackstone for the Bill Gates-backed company.

Signature Aviation confirmed the approach after a Sky News report https://news.sky.com/story/carlyle-hires-banks-for-rival-3bn-signature-aviation-bid-12181661 said earlier on Thursday that Carlyle had hired two Wall Street banks to help it explore a 3 billion pound ($4.07 billion) takeover offer for the company.

Signature Aviation, which is one-fifth owned by Gates' Cascade Investment and provides full-service flight support and non-fuel services, said it had not yet received a proposal from Carlyle.

Carlyle declined to comment on the matter, while Blackstone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Signature Aviation said last month it was in talks with Blackstone about a 3.86 pound-per-share buyout proposal, which valued it at $4.29 billion as per Reuters' calculation. Its stock has surged 65% to 4.17 pounds since the talks were made public.

The company also said that was Blackstone's sixth such proposal, with the first one made in February last year.

When it initially confirmed Blackstone's proposal, Signature Aviation also said it had rebuffed an indicative proposal from U.S. company Global Infrastructure Partners about a bid that was lower than Blackstone's. GIP said it was exploring all options in response to that.

($1 = 0.7371 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIGNATURE AVIATION PLC 4.48% 417.9 Delayed Quote.3.36%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 1.99% 62.94 Delayed Quote.-4.86%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:06pSPECIAL OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS (OMO) OF SIMULTANEOUS PURCHASE AND SALE OF GOVERNMENT OF INDIA SECURITIES HELD ON JANUARY 07, 2021 : Cut-Offs
PU
02:03pOil hits 11-month highs on Saudi cuts, shrugs off U.S. unrest
RE
02:01pCarlyle circles Blackstone's bid target Signature Aviation
RE
02:00pUnited States suspends French tariffs over digital services tax
RE
01:59pTrump administration expected to mull expansion of China investment ban - sources
RE
01:50pINTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS AND AEROSP : Machinists Union Looks Forward to Partnering with Labor Secretary Nominee, Working People's Champion Marty Walsh
PU
01:49pConagra issues upbeat profit forecast, reports in-line quarterly sales
RE
01:44pHow security failures enabled Trump mob to storm U.S. Capitol
RE
01:42pEvans says could see one-off price increases in building materials or from supply constraints, but don't think it will be inflationary
RE
01:42pNACHC NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF COMMUNITY HEALTH C : A New Year, A New Fight
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
2U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban -sources
3Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Danish prosecutors drop money laundering charges against ex-Danske Bank st..
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Mercedes supersized display aims to outdo Tesla's hallmark touchscreen

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ