Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Carmaker Stellantis shares star in European debut

01/18/2021 | 11:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shares in Stellantis start trading up in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Stellantis, the carmaker created by combining Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot-owner PSA, enjoyed a positive start on Monday, its shares rising 8% on their European market debut and valuing the business at around 42 billion euros ($51 billion).

With annual production of around 8 million vehicles and revenues of more than 165 billion euros, the world's fourth largest auto company is expected to play a key role in the industry's jump into the new era of electrification.

Stellantis will have 14 brands, from FCA's Fiat, Maserati and U.S.-focused Jeep, Dodge and Ram to PSA's traditionally Europe-focused Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and DS.

"We have the scale, the resources, the diversity and the knowhow to successfully capture the opportunities of this new era in transportation," Chairman John Elkann said in a video on the Borsa Italiana website to mark the occasion.

Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said the merger would add 25 billion euros in value for shareholders over the years, thanks to projected cost cuts.

"I can tell you that the focus from day one will be on the value creation that is the result of the implementation of those synergies," Tavares said in the same video.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and PSA have said Stellantis can cut costs by more than 5 billion euros a year without plant closures.

Milan-listed shares of Stellantis started trading at 12.758 euros and at 1330 GMT were up 8.1% at of 13.59 euros. The Paris-listed shares traded around the same level.

That compares with Fiat Chrysler's (FCA) close on Friday at 12.57 euros.

Over the weekend, PSA shares were exchanged into new FCA shares. All FCA shares were then renamed as Stellantis.

A Milan-based trader said part of the rise can be explained by technical reasons, with funds buying shares to adjust their portfolio exposures to the new company.

Also, former FCA investors are reinvesting part of the proceeds of a 2.9 billion euro special divided FCA paid them last week, a second trader said.

The stock will debut in New York on Tuesday, when Tavares will also hold his first news conference as the head of Stellantis.

Intesa Sanpaolo analyst Monica Bosio said she expected markets would start pricing in synergies at Stellantis only once their impact becomes visible from the second half of this year.

"However, even excluding synergies, ... we continue to view Stellantis as underappreciated on all metrics in comparison with its most direct peers," Bosio said in a note.

($1 = 0.8293 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; additional rpeorting by Giancarlo Navach. Editing by Mark Potter and Keith Weir)

By Giulio Piovaccari


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXOR N.V. 2.67% 66.82 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 0.89% 1.9168 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
PEUGEOT SA -4.21% 21.85 Real-time Quote.-2.32%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:36aJohnson says 'teething' fishing industry issues exacerbated by COVID
RE
11:36a'BREXIT CARNAGE' : shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
RE
11:34aTC Energy shares fall on fears of KXL oil pipeline cancellation
RE
11:34aIsrael sharing COVID-19 data with Pfizer to help fine-tune vaccine rollout
RE
11:34aBANKIA S A : presents a digital payments project with blockchain technology to the first sandbox call for proposals
PU
11:30aSterling falls; speculative longs hit 10-month highs
RE
11:25aIMF chief sees 'high degree of uncertainty' in global outlook
RE
11:24aEXCLUSIVE : Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others, sources say
RE
11:22aSIAT SOCIETÀ ITALIANA ACCIAI TRAFILATI S : Steel Engineer, a new training programme for young engineers
PU
11:20aCarmaker Stellantis shares star in European debut
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRODWARE : PRODWARE : Shows Strong Business Performance in Q4 2020
2EXCLUSIVE: Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others, sources say
3Global stocks waver as COVID-19 fears trump recovery hopes
4AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AKZO NOBEL N : takes on PPG in battle to buy Finland's Tikkurila
5Stellantis Shares Rise After Market Debut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ