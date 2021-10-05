Carmen Reinhart, World Bank Group Chief Economist, Promoted to Senior Vice President

WASHINGTON, October 4, 2021-World Bank Group President David Malpass today announced that Carmen Reinhart, World Bank Group Chief Economist, has been promoted to Senior Vice President.

"I greatly admire Carmen's expertise and her thought leadership on strategies to promote inclusive economic growth," said Malpass. "High quality data, research, and country engagement are critical to the World Bank Group's development work. Integrated and timely knowledge is even more important during this time of great uncertainty and reversals in development."

Reinhart will be promoted to Senior Vice President, reporting directly to the World Bank Group President as part of the Senior Leadership Team. Reinhart will continue as Group Chief Economist, a position she has held since June 15, 2020. Her promotion will be effective October 16, 2021.

Ranked among the top economists worldwide based on publications and scholarly citations, Reinhart has been listed among Bloomberg Markets Most Influential 50 in Finance, Foreign Policy's Top 100 Global Thinkers, and Thomson Reuters' The World's Most Influential Scientific Minds. In 2018 she was awarded the King Juan Carlos Prize in Economics and NABE's Adam Smith Award, and recently along with Ken Rogoff, Clarivate Citation Laureate 2021, among others. She is an advisor and contributor to the ongoing World Bank debt transparency discussions and a member of the external advisory group created by the IMF to provide input on policy challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic and its unprecedented economic impact.

The Bank Group's research and data are valued by client countries, underpin our financing, and are frequently used and referenced by stakeholders. The Senior Vice President and Chief Economist will be responsible for providing intellectual leadership on key issues on fostering economic recovery while building a green, resilient, inclusive economy and dealing with unsustainable debt and financial fragility; leading the development of new products including on business and investment climate and other development priorities; and leading the Bank's Development Economics (DEC) department.