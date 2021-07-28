Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carmila :'s 2021 Interim Financial Report is available

07/28/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) its 2021 Interim Financial Report.

It can be consulted on Carmila’s website www.carmila.com.

This report consists of the certification by the person responsible for, the half-yearly activity report, the interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 and the report of the statutory auditors on the six-month financial information.

INVESTOR AGENDA

21 October 2021 (after trading): Third quarter 2021 Financial Information

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third largest listed owner of commercial property in continental Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2020, its portfolio was valued at €6.15 billion, comprising 215 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas. Driven by an ambition to simplify and enhance the daily lives of retailers and customers across the regions, the local touch is at the heart of everything Carmila does. Carmila’s teams have a deeply-anchored retail culture, comprising experts in all aspects of retail attractiveness: operations, shopping centre management, leasing, local digital marketing, business set-ups and CSR.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts (“SIIC”).

Carmila became part of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices on 18 September 2017.

Carmila became part of the Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-tradable indices on 24 September 2018.

On 18 November 2020, Carmila joined the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:11pIntrommune Therapeutics Appoints Sergi Trilla, MD, MBA to its Scientific and Business Advisory Boards
GL
02:10pFed establishes two standing repo facilities to support money markets
RE
02:09pAvera Health Announces Acquisition of Avera eCare by Aquiline Capital Partners
GL
02:07pALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL : Receives New Order to Provide US Military with Special Mobile Atmospheric Water Generating Units
PR
02:07pSUNCREST BANK ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of SBKK and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
02:07pThe 2021 RISC-V Summit Will Demonstrate Adoptions and Technical Advances This December in San Francisco
BU
02:06pIDEX : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:05pACURA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:04pFed says economy continues to 'strengthen,' cites progress on bond taper goals
RE
02:04pSILVER ONE RESOURCES : August 2021 Corporate Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALYSIS-NO GAIN WITHOUT PAIN: Why China's reform push must hurt investors
2International investor concerns mount over China's tech rout
3Deutsche Bank optimistic on revenues after profit beat
4US stocks tread water, dollar steady as investors await Fed
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Better-than-expected earnings ahead of the Fed

HOT NEWS