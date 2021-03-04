Carnegie Learning : Launches Bold New Brand Highlighting Its Innovative Approach to Improving Student Outcomes

Company expands commitment to providing groundbreaking technology solutions and services to K-12 teachers and students

Carnegie Learning, the leader in artificial intelligence for education and formative assessment, announced today a new evolution of its brand that brings its mission to deliver groundbreaking education solutions to an even wider array of subject areas. Carnegie Learning provides powerful personalized learning technology, quality content, and innovative professional learning services that support all educators and students, whether the learning takes place in-person, remotely, or a hybrid of the two.

Born from cognitive and learning science research at Carnegie Mellon University, Carnegie Learning has been providing school districts with award-winning AI mathematics solutions for more than 30 years. Over the past few years, the company has also added innovative solutions for literacy and ELA, world languages, and applied sciences.

Barry Malkin, CEO of Carnegie Learning, says, “As much as we’ve grown, we still see many opportunities to innovate in support of educators, and we’ll continue to build solutions that enable great learning experiences and deliver the right results for both teachers and students.”

The company’s new tagline, “Shaping the Future of Learning,” speaks to its leading role in the K-12 educational technology space, its forward-thinking approach, and its commitment to innovation in:

This expansion makes Carnegie Learning a one-stop destination for K-12 learning needs.

Peter LaCasse, Chief Product Officer, states, “Teachers need high quality solutions that provide them with critical insight so they can best support student learning. We are excited to partner with school districts across the country to develop and implement these solutions in multiple key subjects and drive better learning outcomes.”

Carnegie Learning is shaping the future of education. Born from more than 30 years of learning science research at Carnegie Mellon University, the company has become a recognized leader in the ed tech space, using artificial intelligence, formative assessment, and adaptive learning to deliver groundbreaking solutions to education’s toughest challenges. With the highest quality offerings for K-12 math, ELA, literacy, world languages, professional learning and more, Carnegie Learning is changing the way we think about education, and creating powerful results for teachers and students alike.

