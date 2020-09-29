Log in
Carnelian Energy Capital Announces the Promotion of Kevin Goodman to Managing Director

09/29/2020 | 05:01am EDT

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P. (“Carnelian”) is pleased to announce the promotion of Kevin Goodman to Managing Director.

Mr. Goodman joined Carnelian in 2018, most recently serving as Principal. In this role, Mr. Goodman has been responsible for sourcing investments, transaction due diligence and execution and monitoring of active portfolio companies.

Prior to joining Carnelian, Mr. Goodman was a Senior Vice President of Post Oak Energy Capital. Mr. Goodman also previously served as a Director of Finance for a private equity-backed oil and gas company, an Associate at First Reserve Corporation and an Analyst in the Global Energy Group of UBS Investment Bank. Mr. Goodman grew up in Houston, Texas, and received a B.B.A. and an M.P.A. in Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin.

“Kevin‘s promotion reflects the talent and dedication that he brings daily to Carnelian and its portfolio company partners,” said Tomas Ackerman, Carnelian Partner. “We are pleased to recognize his contribution, and we are excited to continue to grow the firm together.”

About Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P.

Carnelian Energy Capital is an investment firm based in Houston, Texas. With approximately $1.8 billion of cumulative equity commitments, Carnelian focuses on opportunities in the North American energy space in partnership with best-in-class management teams. For more information, please contact Carnelian at info@carnelianec.com or visit www.carnelianenergy.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
