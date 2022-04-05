Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Carnival Corp. reports record week of bookings, shares rise

04/05/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Queen Mary 2 cruise ship by Cunard Line, owned by Carnival Corporation & plc. is seen docked at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Brooklyn, New York City

(Reuters) - The world's biggest cruise operator Carnival Corp on Tuesday reported its busiest booking week in history as leisure travel continues to rebound from a long pandemic-led hiatus.

The news sent shares of Carnival up nearly 4% in afternoon trading. The stock traded up more than 8% earlier in the session on the New York Stock Exchange. The news also earlier lifted rivals Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Carnival said in a news release that the week of March 28-April 3 showed a double-digit increase from the previous record 7-day booking total.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)removed its COVID-19 notice against cruise travel on March 30, roughly two years after introducing a warning scale showing the level of coronavirus transmission risk on cruise ships.

Miami-based Carnival said 22 of its 23 ships are now back in operation at its U.S. ports.

Cruise operators said the health agency was discriminating against the industry, when hotels and airlines could operate with limited or no restrictions.

In the wake of the Ukraine conflict, Carnival has already modified its trips to avoid stopping at Russian ports in the summer, and will also withdraw from any halts in the country for the remainder of the year.

(Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo; Editing by Anna Driver, Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27pRussian auto boomtown grinds to halt over Ukraine sanctions
RE
01:26pIndia condemns killings in Ukraine's Bucha in apparent hardening of stance
RE
01:24pU.S. winter wheat health among worst ever, yield prospects dicey -Braun
RE
01:21pU.S. accounting watchdog sanctions KPMG's ex-vice chair of audit
RE
01:19pUK, U.S., Australia agree to work on hypersonics under defence pact
RE
01:18pU.S. government may need more than 100,000 charging stations - testimony
RE
01:17pLuxury retailer Farfetch invests in Neiman Marcus
RE
01:14pEU sees soft wheat exports climbing to 40 mln T in 2022/23
RE
01:12pPortugal to expel 10 Russian embassy staff
RE
01:12pPortugal to expel 10 staff members of russian embassy, foreign m…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
3Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2022 report
4Analyst recommendations: CBRE Group, Domino's Pizza, GSK, Ralph Lauren,..
5Xos, Inc. Delivers 15 Fully-Electric Stepvans to FedEx Ground Operators..

HOT NEWS