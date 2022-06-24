Carnival misses quarterly revenue estimate on inflation hit

June 24 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp on Friday
missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue due to
weakening cruise demand as decades-high inflation start to hit
consumer spending.
After a long pandemic-led interruption, cruise operators had
seen demand bounce back recently but sky-high prices of
essentials like food and gas have made consumers mindful of
their spending as fears of a recession looms in the United
States.
The cruise operator's revenue rose to $2.40 billion in the
second quarter from $50 million a year earlier, missing
analysts' average estimate of $2.77 billion, according to IBES
data from Refinitiv.
The company's net loss narrowed $1.83 billion, or $1.61 per
share, in the quarter ended May 31, from $2.07 billion, or $1.83
per share, a year earlier.
Shares of Carnival rose 2% in premarket trade.
(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)