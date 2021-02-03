Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carnomaly : IEO Presents Opportunity to Invest in Revolutionary Bridge Between Blockchain and Automotive Industry

02/03/2021 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by experienced automotive professionals, Carnomaly harnesses the limitless potential of the blockchain and cryptocurrency to provide innovative solutions for some of the most pressing problems in today's automotive industry. Carnomaly can solve numerous industry inefficiencies, such as undervalued trades, high-interest rates, overpaying for vehicles, a confusing purchase process, and inaccurate vehicle histories with its fleet of technology solutions: the CARR token, CarrChain, and CarrDefi.

CARR Tokens

To fund its development and the global reward program, Carnomaly created CARR tokens. The Ethereum network hosts the token exclusively through its ERC-20 smart contract. Utilizing only the Ethereum network makes it simple to analyze how many tokens each member holds and the membership level each member has achieved.

CarrChain

CarrChain is a web-based application through which vehicle owners can easily manage and update their vehicle's online profile.  The better updated an owner keeps their vehicle's profile, the more points they can earn towards the car's reputation score. When the time comes to sell the car, this gives a competitive edge to the seller. 

Essential Benefits of CarrChain:

  • Achieve real-time vehicle sales by eliminating lengthy title transfers
  • Replace confusing, incomplete vehicle maintenance paper records
  • Notify dealers and private buyers of possible weather damage to a vehicle through the Natural Disaster Bulletin
  • Provide complete historical records for the dealer when it's time to sell
  • Increase the value of the car
  • Discover service gaps in maintenance to improve the lifetime performance of the vehicle

CarrDefi

CarrDefi is a crypto-powered solution from Carnomaly to eliminate outdated and inflexible auto lending. It utilizes a decentralized blockchain system where loans and assets can be purchased or sold without a bank. Carnomaly members can use CarrDefi to securely connect with borrowers and lenders through loan pools created by Carnomaly's financial experts.

Carnomaly will offer 250,000,000 CARR tokens in three separate IEOs, the first of which will launch on Jan.26. To ensure stability for token holders, Carnomaly is dedicated to listing on some of the top exchanges with the highest liquidity. Once the final IEO sale has concluded, Carnomaly will lock company funds for 90 days.

To be a part of the world's first-ever automotive reward platform or to learn more about Carnomaly, visit https://carnomaly.io.

Contact Name : Wilfried Ligthart
Contact Phone: (469) 353-8988
Contact Email: sales@carnomaly.com

ABOUT CARNOMALY:

Carnomaly is the future of the automotive industry. Our fleet of tech solutions will bring digital innovation to the automotive industry through the power of blockchain technology. CarrChain, CarrDefi, and the Carnomaly marketplace will change the way we buy, sell, shop, report, and finance new or used vehicles.

Video Script:

Welcome to another prREACH.com video news release. In today's news: Carnomaly IEO Presents Opportunity to Invest in Revolutionary Bridge Between Blockchain and Automotive Industry

Created by experienced automotive professionals, Carnomaly harnesses the limitless potential of the blockchain and cryptocurrency to provide innovative solutions for some of the most pressing problems in today's automotive industry.

To fund its development and the global reward program, Carnomaly created CARR tokens. The Ethereum network hosts the token exclusively through its ERC-20 smart contract.

CarrChain is a web-based application through which vehicle owners can easily manage and update their vehicle's online profile.  The better updated an owner keeps their vehicle's profile, the more points they can earn towards the car's reputation score.

CarrDefi is a crypto-powered solution from Carnomaly to eliminate outdated and inflexible auto lending. It utilizes a decentralized blockchain system where loans and assets can be purchased or sold without a bank.

To be a part of the world's first-ever automotive reward platform or to learn more about Carnomaly, visit its official website.To learn more about this video news release, visit prREACH.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnomaly-ieo-presents-opportunity-to-invest-in-revolutionary-bridge-between-blockchain-and-automotive-industry-301220808.html

SOURCE Carnomaly


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:41aPING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Reports Steady YoY Growth of 4.9% in Operating Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent Company in 2020
PR
02:40aSpotify outlook weakens as pandemic uncertainty persists
RE
02:40aCINEDIGM : Announces $7.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
PU
02:40aNew England Baptist Radiology, PC Contracts with Healthcare Administrative Partners for Comprehensive Revenue Cycle Services
BU
02:39aSAP SE : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
02:39aRESOLUTE SOFTWARE : Helps Global Cybersecurity Company Gain Competitive Advantage with a Digital Transformation
PR
02:39aDr. Thomas J. Safranek Joins TotalWellness as Chief Medical Officer
PR
02:39aIEC ELECTRONICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:39aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
02:39aDGAP-AFR : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ