Carnomaly : IEO Presents Opportunity to Invest in Revolutionary Bridge Between Blockchain and Automotive Industry

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by experienced automotive professionals, Carnomaly harnesses the limitless potential of the blockchain and cryptocurrency to provide innovative solutions for some of the most pressing problems in today's automotive industry. Carnomaly can solve numerous industry inefficiencies, such as undervalued trades, high-interest rates, overpaying for vehicles, a confusing purchase process, and inaccurate vehicle histories with its fleet of technology solutions: the CARR token, CarrChain, and CarrDefi.

CARR Tokens

To fund its development and the global reward program, Carnomaly created CARR tokens. The Ethereum network hosts the token exclusively through its ERC-20 smart contract. Utilizing only the Ethereum network makes it simple to analyze how many tokens each member holds and the membership level each member has achieved.

CarrChain

CarrChain is a web-based application through which vehicle owners can easily manage and update their vehicle's online profile. The better updated an owner keeps their vehicle's profile, the more points they can earn towards the car's reputation score. When the time comes to sell the car, this gives a competitive edge to the seller.

Essential Benefits of CarrChain:

Achieve real-time vehicle sales by eliminating lengthy title transfers

Replace confusing, incomplete vehicle maintenance paper records

Notify dealers and private buyers of possible weather damage to a vehicle through the Natural Disaster Bulletin

Provide complete historical records for the dealer when it's time to sell

Increase the value of the car

Discover service gaps in maintenance to improve the lifetime performance of the vehicle

CarrDefi

CarrDefi is a crypto-powered solution from Carnomaly to eliminate outdated and inflexible auto lending. It utilizes a decentralized blockchain system where loans and assets can be purchased or sold without a bank. Carnomaly members can use CarrDefi to securely connect with borrowers and lenders through loan pools created by Carnomaly's financial experts.

Carnomaly will offer 250,000,000 CARR tokens in three separate IEOs, the first of which will launch on Jan.26. To ensure stability for token holders, Carnomaly is dedicated to listing on some of the top exchanges with the highest liquidity. Once the final IEO sale has concluded, Carnomaly will lock company funds for 90 days.

To be a part of the world's first-ever automotive reward platform or to learn more about Carnomaly, visit https://carnomaly.io .

Contact Name : Wilfried Ligthart

Contact Phone: (469) 353-8988

Contact Email: sales@carnomaly.com

ABOUT CARNOMALY:

Carnomaly is the future of the automotive industry. Our fleet of tech solutions will bring digital innovation to the automotive industry through the power of blockchain technology. CarrChain, CarrDefi, and the Carnomaly marketplace will change the way we buy, sell, shop, report, and finance new or used vehicles.

Video Script:

Welcome to another prREACH.com video news release. In today's news: Carnomaly IEO Presents Opportunity to Invest in Revolutionary Bridge Between Blockchain and Automotive Industry

Created by experienced automotive professionals, Carnomaly harnesses the limitless potential of the blockchain and cryptocurrency to provide innovative solutions for some of the most pressing problems in today's automotive industry.

To fund its development and the global reward program, Carnomaly created CARR tokens. The Ethereum network hosts the token exclusively through its ERC-20 smart contract.

CarrChain is a web-based application through which vehicle owners can easily manage and update their vehicle's online profile. The better updated an owner keeps their vehicle's profile, the more points they can earn towards the car's reputation score.

CarrDefi is a crypto-powered solution from Carnomaly to eliminate outdated and inflexible auto lending. It utilizes a decentralized blockchain system where loans and assets can be purchased or sold without a bank.

To be a part of the world's first-ever automotive reward platform or to learn more about Carnomaly, visit its official website.To learn more about this video news release, visit prREACH.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnomaly-ieo-presents-opportunity-to-invest-in-revolutionary-bridge-between-blockchain-and-automotive-industry-301220808.html

SOURCE Carnomaly