CarolinasDentist Cary Office Celebrates its One-Year Anniversary

The Cary practice invites the community to join its celebration of the milestone event

CARY, N.C., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarolinasDentist, a local dental practice offering “positively different dentistry” with offices across North Carolina, is celebrating the first anniversary of its Cary, NC, practice on November 11th.



The event, which will take place from 11am – 1pm at the practice, will include a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Cary Chamber of Commerce followed by complimentary treats from Mr. A’s Beignets food truck. There will also be prize giveaways as part of the celebration.

“It’s been an incredible year establishing our roots and forming meaningful relationships within the Cary community,” said Dr. Lauren Steddum, partner doctor at the Cary practice. “We can’t wait to celebrate all that we’ve accomplished and look forward to continued success and contributing to brighter, healthier smiles in the years to come.”

The Cary practice offers comprehensive dental care to help improve and maintain overall oral health. Some of the most popular services include oral cancer screenings, cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign, wisdom teeth removal and IV sedation.

CarolinasDentist-Cary is located at 2032 Renaissance Park Place, Cary, NC, in the Arboretum near GOLFTEC. The Cary practice is open from 7:00am to 7:00pm, Monday through Friday with flexible hours to accommodate as many patients with unpredictable schedules as possible.

About CarolinasDentist

CarolinasDentist is a local dental practice and affiliate of Light Wave Dental with ten convenient locations across North Carolina. We believe in “positively different dentistry” that offers patients a relaxing environment with high-quality dental care. Our work is centered on making sure our patients’ needs are understood, having convenient scheduling and financial options, and upholding a high standard of care using modern technology.

We offer many different dental services, ranging all the way from cavity prevention to dramatic smile makeovers. We’ll be there for you when your little one gets their first tooth, and we’ll be there for you if you ever need to restore your smile back to great condition. You can think of us as your trusted dental home that you can turn to year after year, throughout all stages of your dental health.

