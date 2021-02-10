Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Caroline Eaton Joins the Foundation for Advancing Pediatric Orthopedics as Its Inaugural Executive Director

02/10/2021 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHEATON, Ill., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Advancing Pediatric Orthopaedics (FAPOrtho) is pleased to announce that after a national search, Caroline Eaton has been hired to serve as the organization's inaugural executive director, effective February 8, 2021.

Caroline brings more than a decade of experience in pediatric orthopaedics, both in practice management and philanthropy. Under her leadership, the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute grew from a single physician practice to one of the nation's leading pediatric orthopaedic centers serving over one thousand children per year. She co-founded and led the Paley Foundation, a 501c3 public charity, which raised over two million dollars for international missions and physician education. Caroline grew the Paley Institute's international physician education training program and launched seminars as part of the Foundation's earned income program. Caroline's compassion and extraordinary professionalism has made a lasting impact on her colleagues, patients, and their families.

Dr. Peter Armstrong, President & Chairman said, "Caroline was the unanimous choice of the Board for this position. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in pediatric orthopaedics, education & training, and philanthropy. Her enthusiasm is contagious and we look forward to her playing a major role in the Foundation achieving its vision of having a global impact on the education of present and future pediatric orthopaedic surgeons who will be caring for our children and grandchildren. I want to particularly thank Dr. Dror Paley, a friend and colleague, for his mentoring, encouragement, and support of Caroline as she enters this next chapter in her career."

"I am honored to be chosen for this position and look forward to working with Dr. Armstrong and the Board of Directors to advance pediatric orthopaedics through education, research, and global outreach. Pediatric orthopaedics has made a tremendous impact on my life. I will strive to be its tireless advocate and spokesperson," said Eaton.

About Foundation for Advancing Pediatric Orthopaedics (www.FAPOrtho.org)

Founded in 2018, the Foundation for Advancing Pediatric Orthopaedics is a 501(c)3 Public Charity whose mission is: "Enhance the knowledge and experience, through education and research, of surgical trainees, practicing surgeons, physicians and allied health professionals who are involved in treating children with orthopaedic disorders and injuries."

Media Contact:
Peter Armstrong
574-527-1042
290924@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caroline-eaton-joins-the-foundation-for-advancing-pediatric-orthopedics-as-its-inaugural-executive-director-301225362.html

SOURCE Foundation for Advancing Pediatric Orthopedics


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:46aCENTENE CORPORATION : Commences Tender Offer for Any and All 4.75% Senior Notes Due 2025
PR
02:46aGENCO SHIPPING & TRADING : Stifel's 2021 Transportation & Logistics Conference
PU
02:46aRENFORTH RESOURCES : Resumes Drill Program on Wholly Owned Parbec Open Pit Constrained Gold Deposit Contiguous to Canadian Malartic Mine in Malartic Quebec
PU
02:46aHighPoint Resources Announces March 12, 2021 Special Meeting of Stockholders Relating to Bonanza Creek's Acquisition of HighPoint Resources
GL
02:45aALTAGAS LTD. : Announces Monthly Dividend
AQ
02:45aConduent Named a Leader in NelsonHall Health & Welfare Administration Report
GL
02:45aBonanza Creek Announces March 12, 2021 Special Meeting of Stockholders Relating to the Acquisition of HighPoint Resources
GL
02:45aSilo Pharma Announces Private Placement of Equity Definitive Agreement for $4.275 Million in Gross Proceeds
GL
02:45aBonanza Creek and HighPoint Resources Commence Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Senior Notes of HighPoint Operating Corporation
GL
02:45aCITIZENS FINANCIAL : Announces Expiration and Expiration Date Results of its Private Exchange Offers for Five Series of Subordinated Notes
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ