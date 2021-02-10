Caroline Eaton Joins the Foundation for Advancing Pediatric Orthopedics as Its Inaugural Executive Director

WHEATON, Ill., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Advancing Pediatric Orthopaedics (FAPOrtho) is pleased to announce that after a national search, Caroline Eaton has been hired to serve as the organization's inaugural executive director, effective February 8, 2021.

Caroline brings more than a decade of experience in pediatric orthopaedics, both in practice management and philanthropy. Under her leadership, the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute grew from a single physician practice to one of the nation's leading pediatric orthopaedic centers serving over one thousand children per year. She co-founded and led the Paley Foundation, a 501c3 public charity, which raised over two million dollars for international missions and physician education. Caroline grew the Paley Institute's international physician education training program and launched seminars as part of the Foundation's earned income program. Caroline's compassion and extraordinary professionalism has made a lasting impact on her colleagues, patients, and their families.

Dr. Peter Armstrong, President & Chairman said, "Caroline was the unanimous choice of the Board for this position. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in pediatric orthopaedics, education & training, and philanthropy. Her enthusiasm is contagious and we look forward to her playing a major role in the Foundation achieving its vision of having a global impact on the education of present and future pediatric orthopaedic surgeons who will be caring for our children and grandchildren. I want to particularly thank Dr. Dror Paley, a friend and colleague, for his mentoring, encouragement, and support of Caroline as she enters this next chapter in her career."

"I am honored to be chosen for this position and look forward to working with Dr. Armstrong and the Board of Directors to advance pediatric orthopaedics through education, research, and global outreach. Pediatric orthopaedics has made a tremendous impact on my life. I will strive to be its tireless advocate and spokesperson," said Eaton.

About Foundation for Advancing Pediatric Orthopaedics (www.FAPOrtho.org)

Founded in 2018, the Foundation for Advancing Pediatric Orthopaedics is a 501(c)3 Public Charity whose mission is: "Enhance the knowledge and experience, through education and research, of surgical trainees, practicing surgeons, physicians and allied health professionals who are involved in treating children with orthopaedic disorders and injuries."

