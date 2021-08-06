Carputty : Raises $7.2 Million to Simplify Car Financing

Powerful platform puts owners in the driver’s seat to disrupt the automobile financing industry

Carputty, the premier direct lender re-engineering the car financing business with transparency and consumer control, today announces it has raised $7.2 million in a seed round led by Kickstart Fund, which contributed $3 million. The funding round also includes a significant investment from others, including Kinetic Ventures, University Growth Fund, Aries Capital Partners, and Atlanta-based entrepreneur John Dancu.

“Our mission is a big one: to lift the veil from car financing and provide real-time flexible lines of auto credit in just minutes,” said Carputty Co-founder and CEO Patrick Bayliss, an experienced multi-dealership owner. “We’re thrilled about this opportunity to improve the entire cycle of auto finance and provide the consumer with the last auto loan they should ever need.”

According to published reports, nearly $1.4 trillion in auto loans were outstanding in late 2020. Carputty will use the funds to enhance its unique, hassle-free products to turn the tide on America’s car financing marketplace.

“Carputty is positioned to rewrite industry rules,” said Carputty Co-founder and CPO Joshua Tatum, whose decades of experience in consumer lending and technology prompted him to launch the Atlanta-based automobile financing company. “This available capital enables us to quickly scale while delivering easy-to-use lines of credit and proprietary valuation tools, that allow our clients to treat their cars as the true assets that they are.”

Carputty provides a simple solution with actionable data so individuals can make smarter investments and estimate the future value of their vehicles:

Flexline ™ — Allows consumers to have one or more cars on a single platform, all while having interest rates determined by their unique profile versus what a dealer determines with markup.

— Allows consumers to have one or more cars on a single platform, all while having interest rates determined by their unique profile versus what a dealer determines with markup. V3 Valuation ™ — Provides predictive analytics to help consumers obtain the best values for their vehicles, saving money by pinpointing the best time to add or remove a vehicle from their Flexline. Use Past, Present and Future values to your benefit.

“Carputty is putting the consumer and their household first when it comes to financing new and used auto purchases—all combined with ease of use, quick decisioning, low rates and the ability to place multiple cars in one line of credit,” said John Dancu.

“We believe in the vision of Patrick and Joshua to take financing to the next level by transferring control back to the consumer,” said Kickstart Fund Partner Dalton Wright. “Studies show the top concerns for car financing are uncertainty around the fairness of the loan and a long, difficult-to-understand process. Carputty is focused on delivering a fully digital solution to these concerns in a market that is in dire need of transformation.”

For media inquiries, please contact Haley Steinhauser.

About Carputty

Carputty is the premier direct lender re-engineering the car financing business with transparency and consumer control. The company smooths out the auto financing experience. Carputty’s proprietary software — including Flexline™ and V3 Valuation™ — empowers consumers to refinance, purchase new or used, and buy out their leased vehicles all on one easy platform. In just a few clicks, Carputty underwrites loans for pre-approval without affecting consumer credit scores, provides continuous lines of credit, and transforms the entire car financing process with innovative technology. For more information, visit www.Carputty.com.

Connect with Carputty on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Kickstart Fund

Kickstart Fund is a seed-stage venture capital firm based in Salt Lake City, UT. Kickstart’s mission is to help build great companies in rising startup ecosystems by backing the boldest entrepreneurs with capital, community, and expertise for the journey. Since raising its first fund in 2008, Kickstart has invested in more than 100 companies. For more information, visit www.kickstartfund.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210806005094/en/