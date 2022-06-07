Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Carrefour Brasil to elect new board members, sets governance norms

06/07/2022 | 11:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of a Carrefour supermarket in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Supermarket chain Carrefour Brasil said Tuesday that its board approved calling a shareholders meeting to elect new board members and update governance standards.

Alexandre Bompard was chosen as candidate to be the chairman of Carrefour Brasil's board and Abilio Diniz as candidate for vice chairman, it said in a securities filing. The vote is scheduled for July 7.

Bompard is the chairman and chief executive officer of France's Carrefour SA, while Brazilian businessman Diniz holds a stake in the company through his Peninsula investment holding.

"Before, Brazil traveled to France, that is, executives from Brazil went to France. Today, French leaders come to Brazil," Diniz told reporters this morning.

Both Carrefour and Peninsula, as well as private company Carrefour Nederland BV, have signed the new shareholders agreement as they look to strengthen the company's governance standards, it said.

The move comes as Carrefour Brasil, also known as Atacadao SA, completed its acquisition of food retailer Grupo BIG nearly a year after first announcing the deal, which valued BIG at about $1.3 billion.

Carrefour Brasil in the filing said the deal gave it a market share more than double that of its nearest rival and coverage of all Brazilian regions.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Carolina Pulice; editing by Jason Neely and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Gain on U.S. -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Gain on U.S. Rebound, China Hopes
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aSan Francisco district attorney recalled amid crime concerns
RE
12:07aIndian shares struggle for direction ahead of RBI rate decision
RE
12:04aSan Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin recalled
RE
06/07Carrefour Brasil to elect new board members, sets governance norms
RE
06/07Sri Lanka requests IMF to quickly finalise staff-level agreement
RE
06/07CHINA WILL ADOPT TARGETED MEASURES TO HELP FOREIGN TRADE FIRMS : vice commerce minister
RE
06/07Reality TV's 'Chrisley Knows Best' stars found guilty of fraud, tax evasion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marubeni : and J-POWER fund A＄20 million in Glencore's CTSCo Pro..
2Trading firms Citadel Securities, Virtu building crypto-trading ecosyst..
3Former executive alleges Better.com, CEO misled investors to ensure SPA..
4Indonesia lawmakers propose coal-based fuels as 'new energy', incentive..
5Gold investors in wait-and-see mode before U.S. CPI data

HOT NEWS