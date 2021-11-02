Carrie Hall Named New York Life's 2022 Council President

New York Life today announced the appointment of Carrie Hall as its 2022 Council President, an honor afforded to the top-ranking agent among New York Life’s more than 12,000 financial professionals. With her devotion to her clients, business expertise, and passion for empowering her community while adhering to the highest standards of ethics and professionalism, Ms. Hall has spent her more than three decade-long career exemplifying what it means to serve as New York Life Council President.

“Over the course of Carrie’s successful tenure, she has been committed to providing her clients with the highest levels of expertise, care, and innovative solutions to ensure their financial wellbeing.” said Mark Madgett, Executive Vice President and Head of Agency at New York Life. “We are honored to name Carrie as Council President and know that she will bring the same energy, tenacity, and passion to this role as she does for her clients every single day.”

Ms. Hall is the Founder, Principal and Financial Adviser of Carrie Hall & Associates Financial and Insurance Services as well as a devoted public servant and community advocate. Since founding her firm in 1985, Ms. Hall provides financial, business, and estate planning to high-net worth entrepreneurs, families, and individuals across the country. While serving her clients, Ms. Hall prioritizes matching her clients’ core values with their financial solutions – making Ms. Hall much more than just a financial advisor, but an advocate for what her clients care about most. In her role as advocate, Ms. Hall has been able to ensure alignment of her clients’ needs and values – a true differentiator in our current mission-driven society.

Ms. Hall has been affiliated with New York Life as an agent since 1988, and also is a member of the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), which is an international, independent association of more than 72,000 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals. MDRT membership is the benchmark of success in the Financial Services profession. Additionally, Ms. Hall has achieved memberships to New York Life’s Chairman's Cabinet, Chairman’s Council and Life Council in her work as a financial professional.*

“The “secret sauce” of New York Life’s long standing Agency distribution model is the understanding that the soul of this model is comprised of individual entrepreneurs who live with integrity, empathy, aspiration, and inspiration as their core principles. I fully believe in living this philosophy and have spent my entire career bringing it to fruition for my clients and community,” said Ms. Hall. “Importantly, our clients trust us to create personalized financial solutions to help them not only protect their finances, but also their lifestyle, families, and most critical needs, and I take extreme pride in having the ability to navigate complex situations for them. I am more than just an advisor for my clients; I am their advocate.”

Ms. Hall is also deeply passionate about giving back to her community, which she does through serving amazing organizations such as The Arizona Women’s Board, The Women’s Board of The Barrow Neurological Foundation, and the Brophy Community Foundation. Particularly through her involvement with the Brophy Community Foundation, Ms. Hall has leveraged her business acumen and tenacity to help fundraise in order to provide under-resourced children with the opportunity to receive a higher education as well as the resources to achieve success in high school and beyond. During Ms. Hall’s involvement with this Foundation, the Foundation provided more than $8.3 million in scholarships to over 2,400 students in 2020. The New York Life Foundation has also provided support to the Brophy Community Foundation through matching gifts and the competitive grants program.

Ms. Hall graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Arts in finance with an emphasis in accounting. She also has earned the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®) designation from the American College and the Certified Financial Planner® designation from the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

*Council is an annual New York Life recognition program based on agent production from July 1- June 30. Carrie Hall & Associates Financial and Insurance Services is not owned or operated by New York Life Insurance Company or it affiliates. Carrie Hall is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser.

ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States1 and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life’s family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies2.

New York Life Group Benefit Solutions products and services are provided exclusively by or through Life Insurance Company of North America or New York Life Group Insurance Company of NY, formerly known as Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York (New York, NY), or by or through affiliates or subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation. Life Insurance Company of North America is not authorized in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York.

Footnotes:

(1) Based on revenue as reported by “Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual),” Fortune magazine, 6/1/2021 For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.

(2) Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 9/30/2021: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody’s Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor’s (AA+).

