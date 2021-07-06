Carrier Energy Partners II, LLC : Closes New Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan

Carrier Energy Partners II, LLC (“Carrier” or the “Company”) has closed a new Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan (the "Term Loan"). Proceeds from the Term Loan will be used to retire existing borrowings under Carrier’s maturing reserve-based loan (“RBL”) facility.

“This financing strengthens the Company's balance sheet and minimizes future uncertainty as it relates to the previous semi-annual RBL redetermination process,” said Mark Clemans, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carrier.

Energy Capital Solutions, LLC acted as financial advisor and placement agent to Carrier and Thompson & Knight LLP acted as legal advisor to Carrier.

About Carrier Energy Partners II, LLC

Carrier Energy Partners II is a private oil and gas company led by Mark Clemans (CEO) and Christina Chen (CFO) focused on the acquisition and exploitation of upstream assets. Backed with an equity commitment from Riverstone Holdings LLC, its primary objective is to partner with select operators that are developing unconventional reservoirs in North America.

For more information, visit www.carrierenergy.com.

About Riverstone Holdings LLC

Riverstone is an energy and power-focused private investment firm founded in 2000 by David M. Leuschen and Pierre F. Lapeyre, Jr. with over $42 billion of equity capital raised to date. Riverstone conducts buyout, growth capital, and credit investments in the exploration & production, midstream, oilfield services, power and renewable sectors of the energy industry. With offices in New York, London, Houston, Menlo Park, Mexico City and Amsterdam, the firm has committed approximately $43 billion to more than 200 investments in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

For more information, visit www.riverstonellc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005827/en/