Carrier Launches Abound, a Digital Platform to Create Smarter, More Resilient Spaces that Improve Occupant Health

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, today launched Abound by Carrier, a new cloud-native platform, as part of its growing investment in digital solutions designed to give people confidence in the health and safety of their indoor environments. Abound is an open technology platform that aggregates data from different systems and sensors and provides building owners, operators, and occupants transparency into relevant and contextual insights about air quality, thermal comfort, and other performance data.

"Abound will transform a building owner's ability to optimize the indoor environment, boosting the confidence of each visitor and occupant," said Dave Gitlin, Carrier Chairman & CEO. "The access to real-time actionable data for indoor air quality and other building systems and sensors embodies the future of building health and performance for customers around the globe. With this launch, we are moving closer to establishing industry standards that will provide owners, operators and occupants greater confidence in their indoor spaces."

Abound is a cloud-native offering that uses advanced technology to make building environments more intelligent, efficient and responsive. It connects directly to existing building systems and sensors with no need for upgrades, retrofitting or replacements. And, unlike other building management platforms, Abound is designed to easily work with all systems regardless of manufacturer, to unlock and unite siloed data to provide more powerful, actionable insights. The platform can be rapidly installed and scaled and showcases data on a single pane of glass and via remote readings.

A hallmark feature of the platform is the ability for building operators to benchmark building performance related to air quality, ventilation and humidity against the thresholds identified by certain air features within the WELL Building Standard (WELL) from the International WELL Building Institute, the global authority on healthy buildings. Building owners will have the ability to display real-time information and messaging about a building's health through the Abound application programming interface (API), which can be used to create digital wallboards and support mobile experiences.

"We're proud that the thresholds in the Abound platform are based on the WELL Building Standard's air quality features, helping Carrier to make something as invisible as air quality more visible and actionable," said Rachel Hodgdon, IWBI's President and CEO. "This platform will help streamline pathways for customers to measure, communicate and report their progress toward WELL Certification, advancing IWBI's overall mission to advance people first places around the world."

Abound is currently being piloted across the U.S. with customers in the commercial building, K-12 education and sports and entertainment industries, including Truist Park, home to the Atlanta Braves. It is also operating at Carrier's world headquarters and building technology showcase, the Center for Intelligent Buildings in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

"We are thrilled to participate in the pilot of the Abound platform to give fans a safer and more informed spectator experience. The visual displays strategically placed throughout the stadium will provide our guests a real-time look at how our systems are working together to improve air quality," said Jim Allen, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Premium Partnerships for the Atlanta Braves. "Sports bring people together and the game just isn't the same without our incredible fans here at the ballpark and we're excited to welcome them back."

While a tool for building owners, Abound was designed with building occupants and the general public in mind. It will make the invisible – air quality – visible through a smart, simple interface and using its API and responsive display generators, building owners can communicate building health strategies, health performance metrics, or the live indoor air quality summary through in-building digital displays, mobile applications, or existing digital experiences.

"The launch of Abound underscores Carrier's leadership in digital innovation and ability to move quickly to exceed our customers' needs. The platform came together in a fraction of a year and I couldn't be prouder of the team," said Bobby George, Carrier's Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer. "Abound's platform architecture was designed around open standards and modern cloud native technologies and can quickly adapt to a wide range of integration and connectivity and scaling needs. The platform is comprehensive and delivers value to our customers through the complete integration of software, hardware and digital analytics."

