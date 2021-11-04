Carrollton West Pet Hospital is World's First Veterinary Hospital to Deploy Xenex Handheld Germ-Zapping Device

As the world looks for effective ways to safely re-open and prevent the spread of germs, Carrollton West Pet Hospital is taking extra steps to ensure that its facility is properly disinfected. It’s the first veterinary hospital in the world to deploy Xenex Disinfection Services’ Deactivate™, a high-powered, handheld disinfection device designed to quickly destroy germs in compact areas. The Deactivate device is proven to destroy severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, in 30 seconds.

Carrollton West Pet Hospital is the first animal hospital to use Xenex Deactivate germ-zapping devices to disinfect rooms throughout the facility. Two employees pose for a photo as they prepare to start disinfecting rooms as another employee walks by with 3 very cute customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carrollton West Pet Hospital is a state-of-the-art wellness and surgical hospital providing compassionate care to enhance its patients’ lives. It offers a wide range of services from boarding and preventative care to surgery and intensive medical care, and serves a wide range of pets including dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, and hedgehogs.

“We want to do everything possible to ensure that we’re providing our employees, customers and their pets with the cleanest environment possible. Using the Deactivate device enables us to quickly destroy viruses and bacteria that we can’t see, but that could potentially transmit to a person or a pet. The Deactivate device works fast, is easy to use and doesn’t leave behind a residue like most chemical disinfectants or sprayers,” said Ross Barnes, CEO of Carrollton West Pet Hospital.

Deactivate utilizes high-powered LEDs to create ultraviolet (UV) light that deactivates pathogens. Deactivate is proven to destroy SARS-CoV-2 in 30 seconds at 1 meter, and MRSA (Methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus) in 1 minute at 1 meter. Deactivate does not require warm-up or cool-down time and does not leave behind any chemical residue. Within minutes, the area is immediately available for use.

Carrollton West Pet Hospital employees are using the Deactivate device daily to disinfect exam rooms, the reception area and waiting room, offices, restrooms and much more.

“Every time a customer leaves an exam room, we go in and quickly disinfect it with our Deactivate device before the next customer and their pet are admitted to that room. We also zap the waiting room several times a day. Our staff feel reassured about coming to work because they know we are doing everything possible to prevent the spread of germs within our facility. We are committed to taking care of our people so they are able to provide the best care for our customers’ pets,” continued Barnes.

Xenex is a world leader in UV room disinfection for healthcare facilities known for its LightStrike™ Germ-Zapping Robots™, which have been deployed by hundreds of healthcare facilities worldwide for no-touch room disinfection. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, LightStrike robots are now used in airports, schools, hotels, sports arenas, police stations and correctional facilities, convention centers, and more to quickly disinfect large rooms and areas. Carrollton West Pet Hospital is currently building a new 24,000 s.f. veterinary hospital to accommodate its growth, and plans to deploy a LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot to disinfect large rooms and areas (including two surgical suites) within the new state-of-the-art facility.

About Xenex Disinfection Services

Xenex is a world leader in UV technology-based disinfection strategies and solutions. Frost & Sullivan named Xenex the 2020 Global Company of the Year for its patented technology and being at the vanguard of the fight against SARS-CoV-2. Xenex's mission is to save lives and reduce suffering by destroying the deadly microorganisms that can cause infections. Xenex is backed by well-known investors that include EW Healthcare Partners, Piper Sandler, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II, Tectonic Ventures and RK Ventures. For more information, visit xenex.com.

